Big PS5 Exclusive Has Reportedly Leaked Ahead Of Official Reveal

The original PlayStation mascot may be making a pretty big comeback if a new report is to be believed. Even better, it’s rumored to be launching beside Sony’s new PlayStation 5 later this year.

Portuguese journalist and writer Guru posted the rumor on Twitter today, stating that a new Crash Bandicoot game has been in development – likely for the PS5 – for around 3 years and that marketing for it should begin to surface over the next few months.

Tem um Crash novo a caminho. Está em desenvolvimento faz 3 anos, e em breve, deve começar a campanha de Marketing pelas mãos da Activision. Me disseram que será um dos jogos de anúncio junto do PS5. Pode conter algum tipo de exclusividade, mas isso não foi definido ainda. pic.twitter.com/NFNr6dq3kX — Guru (@capitaorumor) April 21, 2020

The news inevitably sparked a massive internet meltdown as longtime fans of the famous marsupial expressed their utmost excitement. It’s understandable, too, as Crash hasn’t seen a mainline entry since 2008’s Mind Over Mutant. This new report certainly doesn’t feel unrealistic, either, following the 2017 remaster of the original three games, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which felt like developer Activision was setting the stage for a revival of the franchise.

If the rumors turn out to be true, this would be a huge boon for Sony in the beginning of a new console war, surely garnering plenty of attention from those looking to revisit characters from their childhood. And beyond the obvious nostalgic bliss, a new Crash game would do wonders for Sony’s kid-friendly appeal, helping secure it a spot as a secondary family system alongside the Nintendo Switch.

As for now, it’s important to take the news with a grain of salt, as nothing is able to be confirmed, but it’s nevertheless an exciting prospect. Unfortunately, Sony is dragging their feet on announcements regarding the PlayStation 5, so it could still be weeks or months before we hear any further news on upcoming games. Still, if we learn anything more about a Crash Bandicoot revival, you’ll be the first to know.