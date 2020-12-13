Why Cyberpunk 2077 And Death Stranding Might Be Set In The Same Universe

Fans have just uncovered a Death Stranding easter egg in the newly released Cyberpunk 2077 which could imply that the two titles take place in the same universe.

The post-apocalyptic world of Hideo Kojima’s title is nothing like the lively Night City in CD Projekt Red’s new creation. Though if we look closely enough, we can certainly draw parallels between the humanistic themes that the two stories share. While one strives to depict a society that’s all but destroyed, the other warns of a terrible future if we fail to rectify our mistakes. But in the end, both narratives express a hopeful viewpoint for what’s to come.

Apparently, though, even beyond these abstract comparisons, the developers of Cyberpunk 2077 have gone out of their way to pay homage to the fictional world of the United Cities of America. Without spoiling things too much, there’s a mission in the former where the player and a suspended Night City cop break into a facility that’s doing some sketchy experimental work on the human brain.

If you explore the lab’s projects, you’ll come upon a platform with a BB unit on top of it, the incubated infants that helped players detect the Death Stranding (BTs) in Kojima’s game. See for yourself below:

Of course, this is almost definitely a simple nod from one industry giant to another, the likes of which we’ve seen many times before and in dozens of titles. But a lot of other diehard fans might say otherwise. After all, given all the absurdities of Death Stranding‘s lore, especially when it comes to different realities and parallel universes via The Beach, would it be too strange to suggest that characters like Heartman or Die-Hardman could actually find their way into the world of Cyberpunk 2077?

Admittedly, that would never happen, but we dread to think of all the fan fiction narratives that would somehow bring Sam Bridges to Night City, if only to deliver packages or V to the UCA.