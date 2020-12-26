Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Offers Update On Multiplayer Mode

If you’ve kept up with developer CD Projekt Red’s new game Cyberpunk 2077, it’s fairly likely that you’ve heard about the many glaring issues that have plagued the game since its launch earlier this month. While PC players have had a slightly better – though still admittedly rough – ride with the title thus far, a myriad of frustrating bugs, performance issues, and low-quality visuals have made the experience considerably less enjoyable for most console players.

After waiting nearly a decade to get their hands on Cyberpunk 2077, a lot of gamers are finding that the problems are simply too numerous to warrant their $60 purchase, prompting many to seek out refunds. This has been made easier thanks to the fact that both Sony and Microsoft have opted to provide full refunds, and both have taken things even further by removing the game from their digital storefronts for the time being.

A class-action lawsuit has even been filed against CD Projekt Red that claims they misled both consumers and investors in regards to the “virtually unplayable” console versions of the game. And with all of this piling up against the Polish development team, they’re having to work tirelessly to provide updates to fix the game in hopes of restoring some of their reputation.

However, this means pushing back the two planned post-launch DLCs previously promised, as well as delaying the much-anticipated multiplayer component that the developer hasn’t shared much about yet. Speaking to investors, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski made it clear that their priority would remain on getting the current state of the game up to par with player expectations, stating that they won’t be ready to discuss multiplayer at all until early 2021.

At the moment please let us handle the situation, and please let us make some more assessments – that’s still ahead of us; we don’t know yet, and we’re now focused on improving Cyberpunk. We’ll discuss this early next year.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that gamers will be the first to hear about the multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077, as Kicinski could simply be promising investors some information in the new year. It could be late next year before the rest of us learn more about the upcoming DLC and competitive features, assumedly depending on how quickly the developers are able to mitigate the damage already done by the base game’s rocky launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. If you haven’t yet, head over here to take a look at what kind of experience our reviewer had with the game.