Demon Slayer fans have had plenty to be excited about recently, and now there’s even more great news — Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles has received a release date for Nintendo Switch.

The Hinokami Chronicles launched for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC back in October of 2021, but Switch gamers have had to wait a little longer. The game will officially launch on Nintendo’s handheld on June 10 of this year.

Not only can you pick the game up digitally from the Nintendo eShop, but you can also purchase a physical copy of the game that will include a key for an unlockable character to use in the game.

Physical pre-orders are now live for the game, but digital pre-orders won’t be made available until a later date.

Become the blade that destroys demons when Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles arrives for Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022!



Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is an arena-style fighter that has received plenty of praise since its initial release last year. The game has a roster of 18 characters available to choose from all with their own unique moves and fighting styles.

Each of these characters is taken from the massively popular anime series Demon Slayer. The announcement comes in the midst of the latest season’s final few episodes airing, sporting some extremely impressive fight animation.

If you’re eager to try the game and don’t want to wait for it to release on Switch in June, then you can pick it up for PlayStation, Xbox, or PC right now.