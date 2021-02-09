EA Reportedly Developing New Star Wars Shooter For Release This Year

EA appears to be ramping up its commitment to the Star Wars franchise by releasing more games set in a galaxy far, far away and at a faster pace to boot.

As for why the publisher is doubling down, we can only speculate but it wouldn’t at all be surprising if Disney’s recent decision to terminate an exclusivity license and form Lucasfilm Games to oversee all Star Wars-related content in the medium had a big impact. It’s worth noting, of course, that besides a sequel to Respawn’s terrific Jedi: Fallen Order, little else is known to be in the works at EA’s various subsidiary studios, though Star Wars: Squadrons developer Motive is heavily expected to already be cooking something up based on the IP. And with the majority of work on last year’s aforementioned space-bound dogfighter now complete, it could well be the team in charge of a rumored shooter headed to consoles and PC later this year.

According to Reddit user OrcaOrcaisnotalone, a small scale adventure – similar in scope to Squadrons – has secretly been in production for just over 2 years and is scheduled to land sometime in Q4 2021. In addition to those claims, the unverified leak stipulates that they’re unsure if the title is played in first or third-person, just that it “involves gunplay.”

Perhaps a rather big red flag preventing this from going any further than the realms of pure speculation, however, is Orca’s belief that the unnamed title is being developed in Unreal Engine 4. While it’s possible that the rules may have since changed, EA has, in the past, mandated that games produced in-house be built using DICE’s Frostbite engine and not UE4.

Regardless, should any of the above prove true, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime, you can read about all the latest Star Wars game announcements by heading over here.