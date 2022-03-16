‘Elden Ring’ has now sold over 12 million units worldwide

Elden Ring has now crossed another milestone, with FromSoftware today announcing that the game has sold more than 12 million units since its launch on Feb. 25.

In a statement, FromSoftware CEO Hidetaka Miyazaki shared his thanks for the fan support that the latest Soulslike game has received.

“It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring. I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets, and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”

Since its launch, Elden Ring has dominated the game space bringing in a ton of new players to the incredibly difficult style of game.

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is their most ambitious project to date boasting a massive open world with more than 100 bosses to be found and challenged. Typically, the game is extremely difficult and will take many hours to complete, however, even less than a month from its launch the speedrunning community has fully embraced the new game.

Right now, the record for finishing the game is already under 30 minutes and likely will be shaved down quicker in the coming days and weeks.

Elden Ring is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. If you’re looking for something new and up for the challenge, you can pick up the game digitally and in-store today.