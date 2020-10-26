Epic’s Giving Away 2 Great Horror Games For Free Over Halloween

For obvious reasons, this year’s Halloween celebrations might not be what many are used to, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to get into the spirit of all things spooky ahead of October 31st. Unlike trick or treating and costume parties, there’s no need to adhere to social distancing guidelines for a solid gaming session with family and/or a small group of friends, and some companies, such as Sony and Epic Games, are even going the extra mile to make a couple of excellent titles either incredibly cheap, or outright free, to celebrate the occasion.

If you missed it last week, Sony’s massive Halloween PlayStation Store sale is still ongoing and boasts some whopping price cuts. If you’re looking for digital entertainment that will literally cost nothing, however, Epic has you covered. Beginning October 29th, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered and Blair Witch will be available to download from the Epic Game Store for free.

There are still a few days to wait, then, until you can pick up either of those titles, but in the meantime, be sure to grab September’s selection, which includes Costume Quest 2 and Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear 2. If you’ve already watched the credits roll on that mind-bending psychological horror and enjoyed every second of it, then Blair Witch is almost certainly going to be right up your alley.

Besides being created by the very same studio, the game serves as an indirect sequel to the original cult film released way back in 1999 and follows the story of former police officer Ellis Lynch’s frantic attempts to find a missing boy believed to have gotten lost in Maryland’s Black Hills forest.

Ghostbusters‘ premise, on the other hand, needs little introduction. In addition to featuring voice work from all four of the original film’s actors (Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson), Ramis and Aykroyd also lent their writing talents to the script.

Which one of the above freebies will you be playing this Halloween weekend, though? Let us know below!