This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade brought both new and familiar faces to our screens, and the same can be said for this year’s Pokémon float. Despite ongoing criticisms the newest title has received, fans were excited to see their favorite franchise appear on the streets of New York.

This year’s Pokémon installment featured a giant floating balloon that was carried by performers wearing Pokémon-themed outfits. The Pokémon company used the same from last year’s event, where it had Pikachu and Eevee in a pokéball sled. This is the second time the popular normal-type Pokémon made an appearance with the franchise’s mascot.

Fans managed to capture the iconic balloon from different angles since they knew that the popular video game franchise would return to Manhattan once again. Meanwhile, at home, fans showed excitement when they saw their favorite Pokémon appear on screen.

Earthcam view of Pikachu and Eevee, Pokémon ball sled for the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade. pic.twitter.com/2hE2R1E1Hx — PoGo Trainer (@CherryPie_52) November 24, 2022

Eevee made its parade debut last year. According to The Pokémon Company’s vice president of marketing, Colin Palmer, he saw Eevee as a “perfect ambassador” for the brand alongside Pikachu. The popularity of the “Eevee-lutions” has made the normal-type creature a brand-new fan favorite.

“Pikachu and Eevee are the perfect ambassadors to represent the fun and joy of Pokémon in this new balloon debuting during the brand’s 25th anniversary year. Pikachu remains an icon of the brand, and its annual appearance in the Macy’s Parade has been delighting fans and families for decades. The introduction of Eevee, known for its unique Evolution abilities, is the perfect Pokémon friend to join Pikachu and represent the brand as we look to the future and all of the fun and adventures which are yet to come.”

Pokémon has appeared in the parade for 21 years. Its first appearance was in 2001 when a giant floating Pikachu soared through the skies. The balloon stayed the same until 2006 when it got its first redesign — Pikachu accompanied by a pokéball. The ballon received another revamp in 2014. This time Pikachu held a Pikachu-shaped snowman throughout the parade.