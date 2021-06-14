Marvel Fans Are Divided Over New Guardians Of The Galaxy Game

Eidos-Montréal’s Guardians of the Galaxy stole the show at Square Enix’s E3 showcase over the weekend.

Fans first heard whispers of the project’s existence earlier this year thanks to various teasers from industry insiders and now, lo and behold, yet another ambitious adaptation of Marvel’s extensive back catalog is very real and what’s more, it’s out in just a few months. While there’s still plenty of information to come, the developer confirmed via a surprisingly long gameplay trailer that Peter Quill (AKA Star-Lord) will be the sole playable hero, with cohorts such as Drax, Groot and Gamora serving as AI-controlled teammates during combat.

Flashy, colorful and wittily-written just like its live-action counterpart, what we’ve been shown so far certainly looks promising and fans generally seem to agree, with particular praise heaped on several character designs. Mantis and Rocket especially have become all the rage on Twitter, and you can check out some early reactions for yourself below.

What do you guys think of the Guardians of The Galaxy game? I will pre order it! — Your Average Clown Enjoyer (@StardustBadger) June 14, 2021

The new guardians of the galaxy game looks……………actuallly cool and like something that I would enjoy. — Prince Inferno (@PrinceInferno22) June 14, 2021

I am super interested in the Guardians of the Galaxy game. Sucks that it seems like you can only play as Starlord though — No. 1 Athena Cykes Kinnie 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AMagicalDuck) June 14, 2021

After initially not giving a shit, I finally watched the Square Enix Presents. It was pretty mediocre, BUT I am so excited for the Guardians of the Galaxy game! Beside the fact that I'm a big GotG fan, it just seem like it's gonna be a really good game! — Galvara 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@GalvaraNuva) June 14, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy from Eidos Montreal #E32021 pic.twitter.com/411RQqC1hB — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) June 13, 2021

Rocket Raccoon looks hot af in the new Guardians of the Galaxy game announced at E3. 😍 pic.twitter.com/asJ0sRiPzw — MochaMix🔜Stratosfur (@TheWahnderer) June 13, 2021

The Guardians of the Galaxy game looks pretty good. — Guey Mysterio (@elpinchepipe) June 14, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy looks great but omg did you see Mantis?!?!?

💕💕💕💕#E32021 pic.twitter.com/1gn50VUb6s — Rat's Tea Shop (@Rattation) June 13, 2021

Me during the Guardians of the Galaxy reveal and gameplay… Plus… I love Star-Lord's jacket, like, really. It's awesome.#GuardiansOfTheGalaxy pic.twitter.com/bPaMffL7hr — Tommy Armstrong (@Str8EdgeGamer) June 13, 2021

Some folks, on the other hand, have taken issue with the title for a number of reasons, chiefly the revelation that only Star-Lord will be directly pilotable. While clearly a source of disappointment, it remains to be seen just how much involvement the additional team members will have in the finished product.

When they make a Guardians of the Galaxy game, but you can only play as Star-Lord #E32021 pic.twitter.com/46Mt5wrDtK — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) June 13, 2021

The Guardians of the galaxy game does look good, but something about that gameplay is…..abit off to me. I do hope we get to play all the Guardians and not just Star Lord. — 🧟☠Chris Redfield☠🧟‍♂️ 💚Greenkibean💚 (@CeCellison35) June 14, 2021

This is pretty stupid lol. Why even bother making a Guardians of the Galaxy game then? https://t.co/2kJ9Betct2 — SecretUnderdog (SERIES: 2-1) (@underdog976) June 14, 2021

Lastly, others were dismayed that a Marvel tie-in, not Square Enix’s own Final Fantasy XVI, served as the primary focus this year. The latter, first announced during Sony’s PlayStation 5 showcase last summer, has gone dark ever since, naturally causing concern among followers of the flagship IP.

Society if all that Guardians of the Galaxy time was given to Final Fantasy XVI#SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/1f33ylbuHO — Getty (@Skehtti) June 13, 2021

Not a universally welcome outcome, then, but obviously a winner for anyone with even a passing interest in the world of superheroes. Let us know what you made of Guardians of the Galaxy‘s initial trailer, though, in the usual place below!