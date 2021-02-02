3 Free Games Now Available To All PlayStation Plus Members

PlayStation users can download a new batch of free games starting from today.

As announced by Sony last week, Control, Destruction AllStars and Concrete Genie have taken up residence on the platform’s Plus promotion, replacing January’s Greedfall, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Maneater in the process. That means, of course, that if you missed any of the latter three before they rotated out, you’ll either have to pay full price or wait for their return (unlikely to happen anytime soon) to the service in a future update. Thankfully, that disappointment should be dissipated wholly by this month’s selection as it’s arguably as good if not better, with Remedy Entertainment’s single-player title definitely the headliner this time around.

Succeed in your attempts to uncover the whereabouts of Jesse Faden’s lost brother by exploring the eerie Oldest House government building and you’ll still have two modern classics waiting for you to jump right in. Destruction AllStars releases today and makes its debut on Sony’s subscription, offering the same vehicular mayhem that fans of of Destruction Derby will immediately be familiar with.

Last but certainly not least is Pixelopus’ gorgeous indie action-adventure all about restoring color to a world edging dangerously close to becoming a grey husk of its former self. Armed with a paintbrush, it’s left to you, the player, to decide how best to rejuvenate this once-blossoming wonderland. As usual, all of the above will be available for a period of one month until being rotated out.

Oh, and for those not averse to partaking in some additional legwork, a fourth game can be yours without spending a penny. Everything you need to know can be found here.