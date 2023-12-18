Five-letter words starting with ‘SL’ – ‘Wordle’ game help

In the biblical tale of the Tower of Babel, the workers are punished for seeking a way into the heavens, and from there speak different languages. In hindsight, perhaps they should’ve bonded over Wordle to help get each other back onto the one language.
Wordle, much like a biblical tale, teaches its players a good lesson: there is always something you don’t know. The daily challenge feasts upon your vocabulary with just six guesses to reach the pearly gates of success.
The challenge can be rather daunting, so here are some gentle tips and tricks to help send you on your way.
5-letter words starting with ‘SL’
With just over 80 words that fit the criteria, here are just a few.
- slabs
- slack
- slags
- slain
- slake
- slams
- slang
- slant
- slash
- slate
- slave
- slaws
- slays
- sleds
- sleek
- sleet
- slews
- slept
- slice
- slide
- slier
- slime
- sling
- slobs
- sloop
- slugs
- slung
- slush
- slurp
- slyly
A good portion of these words are either adverbs or adjectives, with “SL” often used in English to begin a more descriptive phrase or onomatopoeia. It’s a difficult set of letters to get your head around, but it’s often used in contexts around movement and lack thereof.
Wordle preys on your knowledge and the extent of your vocabulary. As such, having a quick browse through a book, a dictionary, or even a thesaurus can help a lot in the long run.