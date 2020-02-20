Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Launch Trailer Reveals Secret Agent Theme

Fortnite Chapter 2‘s first major update of the year has finally arrived, but before you get stuck in, Epic Games has a question to ask. Are you a member of Team Ghost, or Shadow?

As the central hook of so-called Season 2: Top Secret, players will be tasked with pledging their allegiance to either cause in this thematic pastiche of James Bond, with all sorts of cosmetic goodies up for grabs regardless of which side you ultimately decide to align with. As for how the whole process works: once your team has been self-assigned, it’ll be largely business as usual as you skydive into the heat of battle on Apollo Island.

That is, of course, until you take note of several new points of interest littered throughout the world. These locations, dubbed hideouts, are treasure troves filled to the brim with all sorts of rare and lucrative loot, the contents of which are yours for the taking. Hollowed-out volcanos (sound familiar?), offshore oil rigs and luxury yachts are just some of the well-defended strongholds ripe for being infiltrated, though one should expect their intrusion to be met with force and not necessarily from other players.

Each hideout is populated with NPC opponents as well as a leader, which, when defeated, will grant access to secret passages with the best gadgets a secret agent could ever hope for. In keeping with the spy theme, new weapons include decoy grenades, proximity mines and even disguises à la Mission Impossible to facilitate your new career in stealth and subterfuge. Clearing hideouts as a member of either Team Ghost or Shadow will contribute to various goals throughout the season, though it remains to be seen what, if any, benefits these will bestow.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Top Secret is now live across all platforms and is scheduled to run until April 30th. For an overview of the new Battle Pass cosmetics – including an awesome-looking Deadpool skin – see here.