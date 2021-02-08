Fortnite Leak Reveals New Skin For The Flash

Epic Games will soon be giving Jones a time out on his never-ending quest to recruit reality’s most fearsome hunters, it seems.

As discovered by prolific leaker HYPEX earlier today, Fortnite players will be privy to a new limited-time event later this week themed around a superhero that many will instantly recognize and no, this isn’t yet another Marvel-themed affair. Conversely, it’s comic book giant DC that’s getting a look-in during Season 5 in the form of a so-called Flash Cup. This competition is believed to kick off on February 10th and be restricted exclusively to duo modes. What participants will actually be required to do remains a mystery, of course, though you can check out what’s very likely to be the reward on offer via the gallery down below.

This version of the speedy hero’s costume appears to be based on The CW’s TV adaptation, in which Barry Allen is portrayed by Grant Gustin.

This is somewhat to be expected, of course, given that a previous collaboration introducing Green Arrow also featured an appearance heavily inspired by The CW’s version, though it remains to be seen if any alternate outfits taken from other iterations of the speedster will be available. Assuming Epic follows suit with its usual content teaser cycle, an official announcement of The Flash Cup will almost certainly break tomorrow and be followed by Wednesday’s routine maintenance and the tournament’s beginning.

We’ll be keeping an eye on all the appropriate socials for more details, but in the meantime, there’s plenty to be getting on with in Fortnite. Battle Pass owners who have yet to obtain their awesome-looking Predator skin can see here for a step-by-step guide to unlocking it.