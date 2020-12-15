Fortnite‘s massive crossover with Marvel in Season 4 may have come to an end, but Epic Games certainly isn’t done giving players more superhero-themed content. If a recent leak is to be believed, in fact, the comic book giant will soon be loaning the likeness of several iconic characters to the battle royale, though it currently remains to be seen how folks will go about getting their hands on them.

While we wait for an update on that front, you can check out a variety of new skins – one each, for Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster – via the gallery below, courtesy of data miners Guille_GAG and ShiinaBR.

New Fortnite Leak Reveals Black Panther And Captain Marvel Skins 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Fans who participated in Nexus War will no doubt have already been expecting Black Panther to show up sooner or later, given that a popular Point of Interest – Panther’s Prowl – appeared on Apollo Island not long after Season 4 went live and ditto for Captain Marvel, who has herself been repeatedly rumored to make the same detour for some time.

Taskmaster, on the other hand, is something of an anomaly. Crystal Dynamics has raised the supervillain’s profile thanks to him starring in Marvel’s Avengers, but the master of mimicry nevertheless remains a lesser known entity among those only familiar with the MCU.

As always, we’ll be sure to let you know as and when each respective outfit becomes available in-game, all of which will presumably be purchasable exclusively with premium V-Bucks currency. Alternatively, there’s a chance that their debut will coincide with some sort of limited-time event, so be sure to stay tuned.

In related news, Fortnite Season 5 is now live and introduces a number of costumes based on pop culture. See here for all the details.