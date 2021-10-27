Fortnite Leakers Unearth New Details For Naruto Crossover

Fortnite fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the iconic anime character Naruto for months now and with each update we’ve been getting more indication of an imminent release. Thanks to yesterday’s update to the game, we’ve had a first look at some of the Naruto-themed items that will be joining the game in the near future.

Thanks to data miner and Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the Ramen creative coin has now been unearthed giving us ironclad evidence that a Naruto collaboration will be coming.

Along with this Ramen asset, data miners have found evidence that a Mythic Explosive Kunai weapon will also be available to use in Fortnite at a later stage, even detailing the weapons statistics.

Also found in the code were multiple IDs with references to Headbands which are likely indications of characters coming to the game. Leakers believe that HeadbandK is a reference to Naruto according to the leak this character will be a boss to encounter on the Island during matches where you can acquire the Mythic Kunai weapon.

Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀



Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. pic.twitter.com/IClZ0ZZsOR — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2021

"HeadbandK" (Naruto) is also set to be a Boss on the map with the Mythic Kunais (check previous tweet), no idea where or when tho. — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 26, 2021

The other asset, HeadbandS could be the addition of Sasuke, Naruto’s rival and the second most iconic character in the series, however, there has yet to be any confirmation regarding this being the case.

Right now there is no official information on when this collaboration could come to the game, however, with these assets being added to the game fans will seemingly not have to wait too long before they can complete as their favorite Ninja.