Fortnite Players Accidentally Get Leaked Green Arrow Skin Early

Fortnite players subscribed to the battle royale’s new premium Crew service have been greeted by an unexpected surprise upon logging in recently.

For those not aware of how it works, Crews rolled out back in November and offers folks who sign up several goodies including full access to each season’s Battle Pass, 1000 V-Bucks to be spent how they see fit and an exclusive cosmetic bundle delivered to eligible accounts, all for $11.99 a month. Unsurprisingly, the latter of these perks has served as the most enticing, as the character and weapon skins distributed here cannot be obtained anywhere else for the foreseeable future.

One of these upcoming exclusives, as leaked several days ago, is based on DC’s Green Arrow and had originally been intended to be made available in January. Following a hiccup on Epic Games’ behalf, however, it would seem some fans have gotten their hands on the outfit much earlier than expected. As various images surfacing online over the last 24 hours (example below) show, Oliver Queen’s alter ego is truly already present in-game.

As of writing, the cause of this premature release isn’t clear, though Epic did briefly prevent new Crew sign-ups in order to fix the issue. It still remains to be seen if the developer intends to remove the costume from all accounts until January or whether it’ll simply chalk this one up to an early Christmas present, but considering that it appears to still be available, we imagine the latter is correct in this case.

If you’re sick of superheroes after Season 4: Nexus War and desire something a little different, Fortnite Season 5 has you covered. Cosmetics themed after The Mandalorian, God of War, Halo and The Walking Dead are all up for grabs over the next few months or so and you can see here for more details.