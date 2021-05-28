Fortnite Players Slam Epic Games For Removing Popular Item

Fortnite fans are furious with Epic Games over its decision to remove a beloved item from the title. Reintroduced to the battle royale as part of the so-called Wild Week limited-time event, players had been enjoying toying with Bouncers and experimenting with their effects, many of whom had missed out when they were originally available all the way back in Season 4.

For those not aware, among other things, the environmental hazard was able to be mounted vertically on walls primarily for the purpose of keeping opponents away from an important area of the map, with reception to their return being largely popular due to shaking up the meta. Not to mention that they were also a lot of fun to use.

Despite this, Epic stuck to its guns and took Bouncers away with the conclusion of Wild Week even though it had never given any indication that they’d be sticking around afterward. Unsurprisingly, the backlash on social media has been widespread and you needn’t take our word for it, either. See below for just some of the reactions to the news of their removal:

Of course they have. If it’s fun it’s vaulted 🙁 — Andrew Bayley (@andrew_bayley0) May 27, 2021

Damn, They were good for quick mobility if you didn't have Shockwaves or if a vehicle wasnt nearby, I wished it stayed until at least the end of the Season! — HumblePig25 (@HPig25) May 27, 2021

I personally think they should just increase the rarity of bouncers, making them not as common as they currently are, also traps should come back but do 100 damage and change to blue rarity — mayhem agent (@mayhem_agent) May 27, 2021

If season 7 is going to do the same I might stop playing the game actively tbh

I'm annoyed of them doing good for a week and then disappoint all over again — LuckyCat🍀🌲 (@LuckyCat1220_) May 27, 2021

Bounce pads were actually good. Why they’re doing this when this one WAS A FAN FAVOURITE is beyond me — Antre (@Antre___) May 27, 2021

Dont get hyped for anything new this always happens — Skinsman2 (@Juanrom50) May 27, 2021

For f**ksake why doew epic vault things that ppl like — XD SH1FTY (@dubee6188) May 27, 2021

Hate it here pic.twitter.com/7JVAMuywYR — 👑 King Night 🎭 (@xKingNightx) May 27, 2021

Y wtf is the point of vaulting them what harm did they cause like wtf man — Mind of Mop (@JamesDistler15) May 27, 2021

One of the best things in game good for endgame also #BringBackBouncersSeason7 — mandolorian (@Mandofort) May 27, 2021

It’s worth noting, of course, that all traps – not just Bouncers – were removed early last year over concerns that they were being used for griefing and exploiting intended gameplay mechanics with this being one of the only instances of their temporary return. It’ll be interesting to see, however, if the continued pressure from the community this time around will be enough to bring them back permanently, so watch this space to see what happens.

In lighter news, the first teasers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 surfaced earlier this week in the form of some mysterious footage. See here for the full story.