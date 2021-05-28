Home / gaming

Fortnite Players Slam Epic Games For Removing Popular Item

Fortnite fans are furious with Epic Games over its decision to remove a beloved item from the title. Reintroduced to the battle royale as part of the so-called Wild Week limited-time event, players had been enjoying toying with Bouncers and experimenting with their effects, many of whom had missed out when they were originally available all the way back in Season 4.

For those not aware, among other things, the environmental hazard was able to be mounted vertically on walls primarily for the purpose of keeping opponents away from an important area of the map, with reception to their return being largely popular due to shaking up the meta. Not to mention that they were also a lot of fun to use.

Despite this, Epic stuck to its guns and took Bouncers away with the conclusion of Wild Week even though it had never given any indication that they’d be sticking around afterward. Unsurprisingly, the backlash on social media has been widespread and you needn’t take our word for it, either. See below for just some of the reactions to the news of their removal:

It’s worth noting, of course, that all traps – not just Bouncers – were removed early last year over concerns that they were being used for griefing and exploiting intended gameplay mechanics with this being one of the only instances of their temporary return. It’ll be interesting to see, however, if the continued pressure from the community this time around will be enough to bring them back permanently, so watch this space to see what happens.

In lighter news, the first teasers for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 surfaced earlier this week in the form of some mysterious footage. See here for the full story.

