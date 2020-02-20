Popular Fortnite player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has spurred some heated debate over on Twitter due to recent comments he made.

The influencer, the first of several high profile streamers that recently made the move from Twitch over to Microsoft’s Mixer platform, decided to share his thoughts on the competitive nature of video games earlier this week, following a series of unfortunate events during an otherwise unremarkable streaming session. The broadcast in question, wherein Ninja became irate after being ‘stream sniped’ by four viewers, responded to one watcher’s comment that “it’s just a game” by labelling it dismissive.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Gallery 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Comparing the efforts of competitive gamers to that of sports stars such as Lebron James and Tom Brady, Ninja says “Imagine telling Lebron James, Tom Brady, that when they’re pissed off after losing a game that it’s just a game. Are you kidding me? You’re so stupid. It’s the competitive nature, bro. It’s about respect bro, it’s about pride. It’s so much bigger than a f*cking video game. And anyone that ever uses the excuse ‘it’s just a game’ is a horrible human being, and is lazy. You’re a lazy human being.”

Ninja subsequently followed up the live outburst with a post on Twitter that’s since garnered a host of divided responses. While some agree with the core sentiment of Ninja’s comment, they counter by stating that loss needn’t necessarily be followed with displays of bitterness or anger.

I disagree completely, you don't have to be a sore / salty loser and get all toxic to learn from a loss. I feel strongly losing helps you get better, especially in competitive games. Anyone doing anything competitive should find value in a loss, but don't need anger to benefit. — Ohmwrecker (@Ohmwrecker) February 18, 2020

I disagree completely, you don't have to be a sore / salty loser and get all toxic to learn from a loss. I feel strongly losing helps you get better, especially in competitive games. Anyone doing anything competitive should find value in a loss, but don't need anger to benefit. — Ohmwrecker (@Ohmwrecker) February 18, 2020

Others, on the other hand, have been quick to point out that a large portion of regular gamers consider the activity to be a casual, stress-relieving hobby, rather than fiercely competitive.

not everybody plays video games for a living… some do it… casually — aksel (@aksually) February 18, 2020

Most people that play games are playing for fun and relaxation. They're not streaming for thousands of people that expect them to be at the top of their game, so they don't share the same passion for winning. I don't think that's a "weak" mindset, it's just different priorities. — John Wolfe (@JohnWolfeYT) February 18, 2020

You don't need to be "angry" after a loss to improve. You're suggesting that people who never punch a wall or scream at themselves after losing "lose twice". Self-improvement is very important, yes. Absorbing the loss and learning from it is key. Being salty is not required. — IGP (@igp) February 19, 2020

Fixed it for ya ✌🏼 The phrase “it’s just a game” is a healthy mindset to have. You’re allowed to be okay after losing. It’s when you stop trying after losing, that’s when you’ve really lost. There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement. NEVER GIVE UP. — 📼 GriMMHV 🔪 (@GrimMBoneZ) February 19, 2020

Not everyone was in disagreement, of course, with some even showing their support of Ninja’s controversial views.

I agree only true athletes understand — Anthony (@OMGItsBirdman) February 19, 2020

A lot of people are gonna have a problem with this mindset but honestly you are right. Anger is not a "bad" emotion. It becomes bad when angry reactions hurt others, but that's not what you're saying. Competition requires we are always hungry and someone else wants our lunch. — ashnichrist (@ashnichrist) February 19, 2020

A wide spectrum of opinions, then, but which side of the debate do you fall on? Be sure to share your thoughts in the usual place below!