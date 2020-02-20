Home / gaming

Fortnite Streamer Ninja Sparks Heated Debate Over ‘It’s Just A Game’ Comments

Popular Fortnite player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has spurred some heated debate over on Twitter due to recent comments he made.

The influencer, the first of several high profile streamers that recently made the move from Twitch over to Microsoft’s Mixer platform, decided to share his thoughts on the competitive nature of video games earlier this week, following a series of unfortunate events during an otherwise unremarkable streaming session. The broadcast in question, wherein Ninja became irate after being ‘stream sniped’ by four viewers, responded to one watcher’s comment that “it’s just a game” by labelling it dismissive.

Comparing the efforts of competitive gamers to that of sports stars such as Lebron James and Tom Brady, Ninja says “Imagine telling Lebron James, Tom Brady, that when they’re pissed off after losing a game that it’s just a game. Are you kidding me? You’re so stupid. It’s the competitive nature, bro. It’s about respect bro, it’s about pride. It’s so much bigger than a f*cking video game. And anyone that ever uses the excuse ‘it’s just a game’ is a horrible human being, and is lazy. You’re a lazy human being.”

Ninja subsequently followed up the live outburst with a post on Twitter that’s since garnered a host of divided responses. While some agree with the core sentiment of Ninja’s comment, they counter by stating that loss needn’t necessarily be followed with displays of bitterness or anger.

Others, on the other hand, have been quick to point out that a large portion of regular gamers consider the activity to be a casual, stress-relieving hobby, rather than fiercely competitive.

Not everyone was in disagreement, of course, with some even showing their support of Ninja’s controversial views.

A wide spectrum of opinions, then, but which side of the debate do you fall on? Be sure to share your thoughts in the usual place below!

