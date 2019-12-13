Fortnite Update Adds Loads Of New Star Wars Skins, Free TIE Whisper Glider

An event hailing from a Galaxy Far, Far Away is due to touchdown in Fortnite imminently.

In case you somehow missed the memo earlier this week, Epic Games announced to the battle royale’s legion of fans that Star Wars is headed to Apollo Island and this time, the crossover involves much more than a simple Stormtrooper skin. In fact, Disney is pulling the ultimate marketing stunt by supplying new footage from next week’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to be shown, of all places, in Fortnite itself.

Drive-in theatre Risky Reels will be hosting the premiere and, what’s more, will feature an appearance by none other than J.J. Abrams himself. The director, who confirmed his involvement directly at last night’s Game Awards, has yet to specify what role he’ll play in the event, but fans needn’t wait long to find out.

Doors for the digital show are scheduled to open tomorrow, December 14th, at 1:30 pm ET, and attendees, besides being treated to the aforementioned preview, will walk away with some free loot to boot.

Do note, though, that only the TIE Whisper Glider pictured above will be handed out for free. Character skins based on Rey, Finn and Rise of Skywalker‘s Sith Trooper are purchase-only unlocks available via Fortnite‘s in-game store.

As for tomorrow’s screening itself, Epic is keeping tight-lipped on its contents and, for that matter, how long the presentation is intended to last. If for whatever reason you’re unable to make the event, chances are that the footage will be uploaded online within minutes, so you won’t miss out.

Fortnite is available for free on every platform under the sun and, according to recent leaks, will soon undergo a massive revamp to its reward structure. See here for all the details.