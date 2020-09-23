New Fortnite Update Teases The Arrival Of Marvel’s Blade

It might be a good idea to start stocking up on silver bullets and holy water, Fortnite fans, as it looks like a vampiric threat is headed to Apollo Island in the near future.

Earlier today, Epic Games rolled out the battle royale’s v14.20 patch, adding a wealth of even more Marvel-themed content in the process, including new limited-time mode Marvel Takeover. In this neat little side mode separate to the main game, players will need to stay on their toes, moving in tandem with a mobile Storm Shield while taking control of various outposts scattered around the map. Contrary to the mild health-draining effects of the Storm in standard modes, though, here, the anomaly is far more potent, meaning just one wrong move could spell disaster for you and your team.

In addition to the above, Wolverine has finally started appearing in-game and the final challenge in his multi-part quest line can now be completed. You can head over here for our full guide on how to unlock the mutant’s iconic costume, but perhaps even more exciting than that is the discovery earlier today of a teaser for future content, which you can see below.

For those not entirely sure what they’re looking at, the above comes from an email sent to members of Fortnite‘s Support-A-Creator program and contains a series of highlighted letters which, when placed together, form the word ‘Daywalker.’

As fans of a certain vampire hunter will know all too well, that code name is one given to Marvel’s Blade by his blood-sucking enemies, a reference to the character’s potent half-human/half-vampire heritage and one that allows him to embrace sunlight without experiencing a fatal case of sunstroke. When and in what manner Epic intends to have Blade join the ranks of Fortnite‘s already extensive list of Marvel characters remains to seen, of course, but suffice it to say, we can’t wait to see him debut and will keep you posted on any future developments. Watch this space!