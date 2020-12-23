GameStop Reportedly Allowing Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds As Well

Not many games have generated hype quite like CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077. Having spent nearly a decade in production and suffering a bevy of delays, eager fans have had plenty of time to build the game up in their minds and theorize about all the ways it would push the envelope. But sadly, after finally releasing earlier this month, day one buyers have been met with quite an unexpected outcome.

CD Projekt Red made the unethical choice to only have reviewers cover the PC version, purposefully holding back any meaningful footage or reviewer impressions of its PS4 and Xbox One versions – and it’s quite obvious why. Every version of the game is filled to the brim with bugs that range from irritating to game-breaking, but the console versions are hideous, poorly-optimized versions of the game with even more glitches and a general feeling of being unfinished altogether. And as expected, people aren’t too happy about it.

Because of this, both PlayStation and Xbox have removed the game from their digital storefronts and offered hassle-free returns for anyone who is unsatisfied with their purchase. However, those with retail versions have fared a bit worse, as most outlets have strict return policies that forbid them from offering refunds for opened new games.

Cyberpunk 2077 Branded With Consumer Warning On OpenCritic 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to a report from Kotaku, though, GameStop may be taking it on the chin this time around. An internal memo states that all stores should begin accepting Cyberpunk 2077 returns and labeling them as defective. Of course, this goes against the company’s long-running policy of only accepting unopened games for return within 30 days, but desperate times call for desperate measures.

It’s going to be a rough road ahead for Cyberpunk 2077, but the CD Projekt Red has promised to consistently update the game to bring it to the standards buyers originally expected. Time will tell if that will be enough to redeem the developer in the eyes of millions of scorned gamers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Head over here to see what our reviewer thought of the game.