How To Get New Ghostbusters Skins In Fortnite

The film world’s most famous paranormal investigators have officially turned up on Fortnite‘s doorstep, and not a moment too soon.

With Halloween just around the corner, Epic Games’ battle royale is celebrating the spooky season with a number of limited-time events and promotions, including the return of Fortnitemares. As with previous iterations of the occasion, players are able to complete a series of special challenges in the name of scoring some gruesome new cosmetics, including a suave Shadow Midas skin. Similar to the various Marvel costumes unlockable via Season 4’s Battle Pass, Shadow Midas must be defeated in battle before you’re able to add his likeness to your wardrobe, though you’ll have to do no such thing in order to get hold of the game’s latest crossover content.

What you will have to do in order to get some neat Ghostbusters-themed goodies, however, is spend real money on Fortnite‘s premium V-Bucks currency, as it’s currently the only available method of obtaining the iconic Ghostbusters jumpsuit and gadgets. All told, there are 10 variants of these available in the shop for 800 V-Bucks (approx. $8) a pop, and you can check them out via the gallery below.

Proton Pack back bling, pickaxe skins and even a glider themed after the Ecto-1 car are up for grabs, too, though sadly, it seems as if the car itself, discovered in-game last week, remains unusable, meaning it’s likely an Easter egg and nothing else besides that. It’s worth noting as well that Epic has seemingly been unable to secure the likeness of original Ghostbusters actors Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Akykroyd and Ernie Hudson, replacing them instead with generic Fortnite avatars.

Somewhat disappointing, then, though if it’s some genuine ghost-hunting action you’re looking for, Epic recently announced that last year’s Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will be available throughout the Halloween period completely free for all Epic Game Store users. See here for all the details.