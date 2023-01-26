Giving this ‘Last of Us’ character more screen time would instantly level up HBO’s adaptation

HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us is far surpassing expectations with each fresh episode.

The thrilling post-apocalyptic series is keeping true to the soul of its source material, and fans couldn’t be happier with the results. The HBO series marries tension and flavors of horror with drama and a deep examination of grief, and the product is likely to be one of the best shows of 2023.

We’ve got one addition that could level up the series even more, but it would require a character from The Last of Us Part II to get an early entrance into the main story. If he were included far earlier in the HBO adaptation’s plot, we believe the ultimate question of morality and love — an overarching theme across The Last of Us story — would be far more impactful.

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us Part II and future seasons of the HBO show.

Introduce Jerry Anderson early

The Last of Us Part II/Naughty Dog

Jerry Anderson’s name won’t feel instantly familiar to many The Last of Us fans, but he’s one of the most vital background characters in the entire story.

That’s because Jerry is one of the only physicians left on the planet capable of developing a cure to the Cordyceps virus. He’s already been mentioned once or twice in HBO’s adaptation, as people subtly hint toward a vague Firefly base “out west” that’s working to create a cure. Ellie is the key to this cure, and the story in The Last of Us will follow the 14-year-old potty mouth and her dour escort as they work their way toward this vital Firefly base.

Once they arrive, however, the story is destined to take a dark turn. Fans of the games are well familiar with the unforgettable The Last of Us ending, which sees Joel slaughter every last Firefly who knows of Ellie’s existence — or at least make the attempt. Upon discovering that in order to develop a cure, Ellie will have to die – Joel cuts his way through every person that stands between him and his surrogate daughter.

That includes the doctor who hoped to end the virus once and for all: Jerry Anderson. He’s barely a character in the first Last of Us game, but his memory is a lynchpin of Part II’s heartbreaking story.

The Last of Us/Naughty Dog

See, in the The Last of Us Part II, Jerry’s daughter Abby finally manages to track down her father’s killer. After years trying to find Joel and punish him for not only murdering a slew of Fireflies, but also cutting humanity’s hopes short, Abby tracks the beloved character down and kills him. Brutally. In front of Ellie.

This horrific act sets the stage for the plot of Part II, which sees Ellie — drowning in grief — set out on a vicious cycle of pain and revenge. She hunts down Abby and her friends, one by one, and perpetuates the cycle Joel began with Jerry Anderson’s death.

These events are all set in motion by a single act, and Jerry’s character is key. Players got a much deeper glimpse into the character via Abby’s flashbacks, in the games, but we think the HBO series could take a different approach.

If the show decided instead to introduce Jerry in the first season, before he loses his life to Joel, his death will be far more impactful — as will Joel’s decision. Don’t get us wrong, the games deliver the story perfectly — and a flawless recreation of their story would be welcome — but since HBO is already changing a few things up, why not add one more?

If Jerry’s character began his development in season one, only to be fleshed out further in season two, it would add an additional weight to Joel’s decision in that fateful hospital. Viewers would better understand the implications of his actions, and they might war more heavily with the horrific acts he engages in. The game does a splendid job of making players root for Joel even as they condemn his actions, and making Jerry a real, fleshed-out character might help to deliver the same emotion in the HBO series.

But then again, no

The Last of Us/Naughty Dog

All of this being said, there are some clear downsides to introducing Jerry too early. His death serves as the foundation to Part II’s story, and the mystery surrounding it — and Abby’s vendetta against Joel — keeps players guessing at her motivations. If he’s a well-defined and clearly outlined character in the first season, there probably won’t be many questions about Abby’s incentive.

There’s also the matter of the overarching themes of The Last of Us. Joel’s decision to save Ellie, and in the process doom humanity, is one of the most captivating aspects of the Last of Us story. If the story were altered to paint Jerry in a more nuanced, fleshed-out light, it might seep some of the harsh, brutal nature from this act. It would likely make it all the more devastating, but giving Jerry a name, a child, and a backstory might alter this moment a bit too much.

It’s hard to say if the Last of Us story would be improved, or lessened, by an earlier inclusion of Jerry’s character. It might give the show runners a chance to better spell out the specifics of the virus, and the cure, and to more fully lay out the implications of Joel’s decision, but it also might take away from the already deeply-impacting nature of the original story.

So, while we’re thoroughly tempted to consider an earlier Jerry inclusion, and the intriguing changes it might make to the story, we can’t help but fall back on an age-old adage that perfectly applies: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”