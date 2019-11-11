Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Potentially Leaked By Hip Hop Group

Less than a few weeks after the sensational release of Grand Theft Auto V, fans were already clamoring for the next installment in the iconic video game franchise. Rockstar has since produced plenty of huge hits, including Red Dead Redemption 2, but the anticipation for a follow-up to what’s widely considered one of the best games ever made is still at an all-time high. And while we still don’t know many details regarding the upcoming sequel, a certain hip hop group may have just revealed the potential release date of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Righteous P, the the older half-brother of City Morgue member Junius “ZillaKami” Rogers, recently took to social media to tease a very interesting collaboration. His Instagram story revealed that Rockstar Games and City Morgue will be teaming up in the summer of 2020. Fans instantly began to blow up Righteous P’s inbox in order to gain more information and asked if the group was going to be featured on a soundtrack for one of Rockstar’s upcoming projects, to which he reportedly responded with a vague: “Soon.”

Follow up to this (credit to Wardoganthem187 on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/YvlWiifywQ — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) November 10, 2019

The screenshots of these messages, seen above, could be photoshopped, but the Instagram story is very real. Something’s definitely going on between the video game company and City Morgue and it’s easy to imagine that the upcoming title is another Grand Theft Auto game, but that’s just speculation for now. On the other hand, we’ve heard reports that Rockstar was planning on announcing the next installment in the series soon. So, maybe summer of 2020 is just when they plan on revealing the game and not the actual release date.

As of now, all we can do is wait with bated breath and keep checking Righteous P’s Instagram stories for more information. Hopefully his next post will be confirmation that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed on the way.