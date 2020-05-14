Grand Theft Auto V Now Free On Epic Games Store, Causing It To Crash

Despite nearing the ripe old age of seven, it appears Grand Theft Auto V is still just as popular now as it was back in 2013.

Rockstar’s massive sandbox game has been ported to nearly every platform under the sun ever since it arrived on last-gen consoles, boasting a sprawling world bursting at the seams with something to see and do around every corner. You’d think by now, however, that anyone with even a passing interest in the series’ absurdly successful fifth installment had already had their fair share of robbing banks, lifting cars and just engaging in general mischief, but alas, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Following on from yesterday’s report that Epic Games was planning to make the game free for a limited time on its dedicated store, the developer has now delivered exactly that. For those that haven’t already, you’ll need to download the Epic Games Store client in order to start off the download, though don’t be surprised if you encounter some issues along the way.

Due to an exceptional influx of users attempting to download the title, Epic has issued a statement over on Twitter that warns of slow loading times and errors that could lead to crashing. It reads as follows:

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store. We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can.

That being the case, it may well be worth holding off on attempting to grab your free copy of Grand Theft Auto V until Epic manages to restore some stability to proceedings, especially as you’ve got until next week, May 21st, to do so.

In any case, we’ll be sure to update this post with any developments as and when they arrive, so stay tuned.