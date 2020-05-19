Sony’s digital fire sale of great video games continues today with the addition of a beloved title. Mafia II, the second entry in 2K’s open-world crime series, is now free-to-own for all PlayStation 4 users, though it’s worth noting that potential buyers will have to jump through a few hoops to claim it. See, the promotion in question this time around only applies to a specific territory, meaning you’ll need to create a new PlayStation account specifically for the region in question.

In this case, those looking for free entertainment will need to sign up for a Malaysian PSN account (the sign-up process is free) and then head on over to the console’s storefront and search for Mafia II: Definitive Edition. Assuming the steps have been followed correctly, you’ll be able to start off the download without spending a penny. To make things just that little bit simpler for you, Twitter user Wario64 has provided a direct link to the appropriate page via the post below.

Mafia II Definitive Edition is free on Malaysia PSN https://t.co/1xz0FBVtnq you will need to make an account for that region. yes, you can play the game on your primary PSN account after you get it pic.twitter.com/Vpg7cvojei — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 19, 2020

It’s worth noting, too, that once the download is complete, you’ll be able to start and play the game on your profile of choice. Taking advantage of this loophole won’t compromise your account but Sony will assuredly patch it once they’ve been made aware of the workaround. That being the case, our advice would be to get on the case as soon as possible. As of writing, the deal appears to still be live, though likely not for long as the news spreads.

For those who are perhaps getting their feet wet for the first time in 2K’s fictionalized version of the criminal underworld, you can find a description below, courtesy of the publisher.

Part two of the Mafia crime saga – 1940’s – 50’s Empire Bay, NY. Remastered in HD, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father’s debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence.

Tell us, will you be picking up Mafia II: Definitive Edition while it’s free, or is your free time already being consumed by the myriad other free games currently available on PlayStation 4? Let us know in the usual place below!