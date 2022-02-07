Danganronpa has become one of the most popular anime gaming franchises today after kicking off in 2010 with Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc. Since then, there’s been a ton of content not just for gamers, but for anime fans as well, since multiple seasons have been set within the same universe as the games.

If you’re on the hunt for a series with an expansive universe to immerse yourself in, then Danganronpa is a perfect choice. Every few years a new entry is made into the franchise, be it a game or an animation, and there appears to be no sign of slowing down following the 2021 arrival of the RPG Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp.

Whether you’re a fan trying to follow along with the story or someone new attempting to get into the franchise for the first time, here are the best ways to go about taking in the full Danganronpa universe.

Danganronpa watch order

Dangaronpa is unique because there aren’t just multiple seasons of the animated series ⏤ there’s also an OVA, a special, and a ton of games. Because of this, there are two ways to take in everything Dangaronpa has to offer, with or without video games. First, here’s a list of how to watch the series with just video content.

Danganronpa (2013)

To kick things off, you’ll want to watch the titular series that first aired in 2013. Danganronpa will introduce you to 16 students trapped within Hope’s Peak Academy as Monokuma, an animatronic bear, attempts to entice them into killing classmates to graduate. The series condenses the same story that you can experience for yourself in Danganronpa’s first game, Trigger Happy Havoc. If you watch this series and enjoy it, then it’s recommended that you play the game, as it elaborates on further details that the show doesn’t cover.

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Future Arc (2016)

Rounding out the Hope’s Peak Academy arc is the three-part End of Hope’s Peak High School release. This kicks off with the Future Arc that follows Makoto Naegi and others with their involvement in the Future Foundation killing game. This is the first entry into the two-part series that concludes with a further one-episode special. To get the full story of this arc, you’ll want to binge all of the following entries back-to-back.

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Despair Arc (2016)

Kicking off straight after, the Despair Arc puts the spotlight on Hajime Hinata and the experiments he held on other humans. Again, this takes place right after the Future Arc, so the best way to view them is back-to-back. Before you conclude this story, there’s another Danganronpa adventure to check out next that’s separate from the main story.

Super Danganronpa 2.5: Kimaeda Nagito to Sekai no Hakaimono (2017)

This one-episode OVA is in the same universe but separate from the story of the main anime. You’ll follow Nagito Komaeda, whose bad luck winds up working out well for others. After suffering a terrible death, Nagito lives within his own mind, which is a peaceful existence until The Destroyer of the World arrives.

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Hope Arc (2016)

Part three, the Hope Arc, brings the anime to its conclusion, both rounding out The End of Hope’s Peak High School and the story as a whole. For this reason, you won’t want to miss this addition to the franchise even if you plan on using the games as the main story tool.

This is all the Danganronpa anime material out there to check out. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the game franchise or completely new, there’s no better time to check out the Danganronpa anime.

Danganronpa watch order with games

If you’re looking to add the games into your binge, things can get a little more confusing, as some are interchangeable. Here’s the best order to watch/play in:

Danganronpa (2013) / Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (2010)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (2012)

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls (2014)

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Future Arc (2016)

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Despair Arc (2016)

Super Danganronpa 2.5: Kimaeda Nagito to Sekai no Hakaimono (2017)

Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope’s Peak High School – Hope Arc (2016)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (2017)

If you’d also like to check out the show, Danganronpa: The Animation is currently available to stream on Hulu and Funimation.