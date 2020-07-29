Another Playable Hero Has Been Confirmed For Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is shaping up to be the hero-filled game experience fans have been waiting so long to see. The upcoming action-adventure title is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos-Montréal and will be published by Square Enix, so there are clearly plenty of talented hands on deck for this ultimate team-up to ensure that the hype surrounding it is warranted. And today, the developers sat down to show the world a bit more about what to expect in the game’s upcoming beta and also announce a brand new character that will launch at a later date.

During the War Table stream, the devs shared that Hawkeye will be the first post-launch hero to join the Avengers, and he’ll bring with him a unique playstyle and his own compelling storyline to follow. Not much else was revealed, but a short glimpse at Clint’s exceptional bow and arrow use confirms that he’ll be operating as the mobile and deadly accurate badass we’ve all come to expect. Additionally, he’ll receive plenty of extra costumes to allow gamers to play with their favorite iteration of the popular character.

The upcoming beta for Marvel’s Avengers will provide an opportunity to dive in and get a feel for how the full game will function. Unfortunately, though, the only playable characters during this short time will be Black Widow, Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Iron Man, so fans of Thor and Captain America will have to wait until the game releases to get their hands on them.

Square Enix Drops Gorgeous New Stills For Marvel's Avengers 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The beta will begin on August 7th for PS4 players who’ve pre-ordered the title. On August 14th, the PS4 open beta will begin alongside the pre-order beta for Xbox One and PC players. Then, August 21st will finally mark the full open beta for all platforms.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.