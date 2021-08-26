Hideo Kojima Says He Won’t Stop Making Things Until His Brain “Loses Creative Power”

Like every individual considered an auteur in their respective medium, the works of Hideo Kojima aren’t for everyone. Metal Gear, the series responsible for making the Japanese video game director a household name among fans of the hobby, arguably remains his creation with the most mass appeal, especially when compared to his most recent effort, Death Stranding.

The single-player affair, which stars The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, a courier responsible for ferrying important cargo to surviving enclaves of humanity in a post-apocalyptic America, is his most divisive yet. While much heaped praise on the title for delivering a unique gameplay experience, others dismissed it as an exercise in boredom and a prime example of what happens when an auteur is given too much free rein to indulge in their vision.

Whichever side of the fence you fall on, though, Kojima’s impact on the industry is undeniable. Positive or otherwise is a matter up for debate, but those who follow his every move will be ecstatic to hear that he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Turned 58 years old today, and although my body is failing me, my creativity is not waning yet. Until my brain loses its creative power, I'll continue to strive to create things. That's my instinct, and that's what I love to do. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/rgaPBKeWXq August 23, 2021

As for what shape the conceptual ideas floating around in his grey matter will take…your guess is as good as ours. One standout point worth noting, however, is that he purposefully makes no specific mention of video games, so it could well be the case that he intends to branch out into other media. The creative has, after all, always included somewhat of a cinematic flair in his work, and judging by his most recent monologues on social media, it would seem he currently has a particular interest in the horror genre.

If P.T. has taught us anything, it’s that Hideo Kojima is keenly aware of how to scare his audiences senseless. Color us excited to witness his future endeavors.