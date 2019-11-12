Take-Two Teases That Bioshock 3 Could Be Announced Soon

It’s been almost seven years since the last Bioshock game took us to the soaring highs of Columbia in a quest to find Elizabeth. Now, several new hints suggest that Bioshock 3 could be in development with an official announcement coming soon.

Take-Two, the parent company behind developers like Rockstar Games, Hangar 13 and 2K has had a very successful year with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, and in their new earnings call for this financial year, the CEO Strauss Zelnick told us the company is preparing the strongest product lineup in the history of gaming.

Zelnick teased the fans by saying they can expect “sequels from our biggest franchises as well as exciting new IP,” which could have many implications considering the estimable number of products that the publisher owns. But our bets can safely be put on titles like GTA 6, Mafia 4 and a new Bioshock game.

In fact, rumors about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 with a possible 2020 release date are ramping up, and a new job listing at 2K suggests the developers might be working on an online Bioshock title. Though this could prove to be controversial since the series is far and widely regarded as a narrative-driven experience, we still can’t confirm if this is indeed what the ‘secret’ 2K studio is currently working on.

Irrational Games was the company behind the steampunk franchise, but after the release of Bioshock: Infinite, Ken Levine rebranded the studio and started working on an independent title. Since then, the development of all things Bioshock has shifted to a new 2K outlet who’ve been working under shadows on a new game for years.

Furthermore, we don’t know which platforms will be home to Bioshock 3, or whether the sequel will be a next-gen game developed for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett. As soon as we learn more, though, we’ll be sure to let you know.