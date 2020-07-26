Horizon Zero Dawn Movie Reportedly Eyeing Jennifer Lawrence To Lead

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who brought you news that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is coming to HBO Max, or Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Superman in the DCEU – Jennifer Lawrence is being eyed to play the lead role of a live-action film adaptation of Horizon: Zero Dawn.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the source material, Horizon: Zero Dawn is an open-world action-adventure game from 2017. Developed by Guerilla Games, it is set in a world where mankind lives in small hunter-gatherer communities reminiscent of the stone age under the threat of dinosaurs. The twist: these dinos are not made of flesh and blood, but metal and electricity.

Like many epic stories, Horizon: Zero Dawn follows a young person who was ousted from society at birth. Using her unique position and rebellious disposition, this person quickly embarks on an adventure. Although initially her goal is nothing big, she eventually finds herself uncovering the truth about her entire reality.

In the game, her character is portrayed – both through voice and through motion capture technology – by Ashley Burch. For the film adaptation, Jennifer Lawrence now seems to emerge as a likely face for the franchise. The actress already has tons of experience being the lead role in a large action series, as she portrayed Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games trilogy.

Although little is yet known about this project, rumor has it that it will be developed by none other than Sony itself. Not so long ago, the media conglomerate announced the founding of an in-house movie studio which would be used to adapt their most famous intellectual properties, including God of War and now Horizon: Zero Dawn as well.