How can I make ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ in ‘Infinite Craft?’

Takes a bit of time, but you can do it!

With Infinite Craft, you can create diverse anime shows, and one particularly well-received series lately is Jujutsu Kaisen. Crafting this show can be a bit intricate, but I’ll walk you through each step of the gaming process.

This might take some time, but here are all the necessary steps and combinations to craft Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.

The combinations for Jujutsu Kaisen

Crafting a Jujutsu Kaisen block in Infinite Craft requires a comprehensive recipe. To create this block, you must craft two essential components: Satoru Gojo and Katakana. Various approaches exist for obtaining these blocks, and one method involves crafting the Alphabet, Japan, Opposite, and L blocks.

Recipe for Japan Block

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Earth + Water = Plant

Engine + Plant = Car

Car + Fire = Crash

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Volcano = Island

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Island + Island = Continent

Continent + Mountain = Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

Recipe for L Block

Japan + Steam = Anime

Anime + Crash = Death Note

Death Note + Anime = L

Recipe for Opposite Block

Dust + Earth = Dust

Fire + Dust = Ash

Fire + Ash = Pheonix

Water + Plant = Swamp

Fire + Swamp = Dragon

Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang

Dust + Dust = Sand

Fire + Sand = Glass

Glass + Glass = Window

Window + Wind = Curtain

Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite

Recipe for Alphabet Block

Water + Wind = Wave

Plant + Wave = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fire = Sushi

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Water = River

River + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Earth + River = Delta

Book + Delta = Alphabet

Recipe for Katakana

Alphabet + Book = Dictionary

Alphabet + Dictionary = Language

Language + Sushi = Japanese

Alphabet + Japanese = Katakana

Recipe for Satoru Gojo

Language + Language = Translation

Language + Translation = Communication

Communication + Communication = Chat

Chat + Translation = Google Translate

Google Translate + Katakana = Hiragana

L + Hiragana = り

Plant + Steam = Tea

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Earth = Flower

Car + Flower = Carnation

Carnation + Tea = T

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fire + Planet = Sun

Sun + Sun = Sunflower

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal

Smoke Signal + Wind = Message

Message + Message = Letter

Letter + Sunflower = A

Hiragana + A = あ

Island + Water = Ship

Lake + Ship = Pirate

Alphabet + Pirate = R

R + あ = ア

T + ア= タ

T + タ = ト

Swamp + Tree = Mangrove

Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle

Fire + Turtle = Ninja

Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Dandelion + Plant = Weed

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Water + Wine = Holy Water

Fire + Holy Water = Vampire

Vampire + Weed = Count

Count + Count = Number

Holy Water + Tree = Jesus

Jesus + Tree = Cross

Cross + Number = Roman Numeral

Mountain + Roman Numeral = M

Teenage Mutant Turtle + S = S

S + ア = サ

サ + ト = サト

サト + リ = サトリ

Hiragana + Hiragana = Katakana

Planet + Planet = Star

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Money + Star = Fame

Plant + Smoke = Incense

Incense + Sand = Snake

Dictionary + Snake = Anagram

Fame + Anagram = Name

Name + Japanese = Japanese Name

Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru

Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

Recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen Block

Satoru Gojo + Katakana = Jujutsu Kaisen

Now that you’ve made your Jujutsu Kaisen block, you can push it further and begin to create other characters in the JJK universe. Don’t hesitate to explore different elements and push the boundaries of your creativity. Good luck!