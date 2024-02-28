Home Gaming

How can I make ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ in ‘Infinite Craft?’

Takes a bit of time, but you can do it!

With Infinite Craft, you can create diverse anime shows, and one particularly well-received series lately is Jujutsu Kaisen. Crafting this show can be a bit intricate, but I’ll walk you through each step of the gaming process.

This might take some time, but here are all the necessary steps and combinations to craft Jujutsu Kaisen in Infinite Craft.

The combinations for Jujutsu Kaisen

Crafting a Jujutsu Kaisen block in Infinite Craft requires a comprehensive recipe. To create this block, you must craft two essential components: Satoru Gojo and Katakana. Various approaches exist for obtaining these blocks, and one method involves crafting the Alphabet, Japan, Opposite, and L blocks.

Recipe for Japan Block

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Engine + Plant = Car
  • Car + Fire = Crash
  • Fire + Fire = Volcano
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Lake + Volcano = Island
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Island + Island = Continent
  • Continent + Mountain = Asia
  • Asia + Island = Japan

Recipe for L Block

  • Japan + Steam = Anime
  • Anime + Crash = Death Note
  • Death Note + Anime = L

Recipe for Opposite Block

  • Dust + Earth = Dust
  • Fire + Dust = Ash
  • Fire + Ash = Pheonix
  • Water + Plant = Swamp
  • Fire + Swamp = Dragon
  • Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Fire + Sand = Glass
  • Glass + Glass = Window 
  • Window + Wind = Curtain
  • Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
  • Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite

Recipe for Alphabet Block

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Plant + Wave = Seaweed
  • Seaweed + Fire = Sushi
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Water = River
  • River + Tree = Paper
  • Paper + Paper = Book
  • Earth + River = Delta
  • Book + Delta = Alphabet

Recipe for Katakana

  • Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
  • Alphabet + Dictionary = Language
  • Language + Sushi = Japanese
  • Alphabet + Japanese = Katakana

Recipe for Satoru Gojo

  • Language + Language = Translation
  • Language + Translation = Communication
  • Communication + Communication = Chat
  • Chat + Translation = Google Translate
  • Google Translate + Katakana = Hiragana
  • L + Hiragana = り
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Earth = Flower
  • Car + Flower = Carnation
  • Carnation + Tea = T
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Fire + Planet = Sun
  • Sun + Sun = Sunflower
  • Wind + Fire = Smoke
  • Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
  • Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
  • Message + Message = Letter
  • Letter + Sunflower = A
  • Hiragana + A = あ
  • Island + Water = Ship
  • Lake + Ship = Pirate
  • Alphabet + Pirate = R
  • R + あ = ア
  • T + ア= タ
  • T + タ = ト
  • Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
  • Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle
  • Fire + Turtle = Ninja
  • Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
  • Dandelion + Plant = Weed
  • Dandelion + Water = Wine
  • Water + Wine = Holy Water
  • Fire + Holy Water = Vampire
  • Vampire + Weed = Count
  • Count + Count = Number
  • Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
  • Jesus + Tree = Cross
  • Cross + Number = Roman Numeral
  • Mountain + Roman Numeral = M
  • Teenage Mutant Turtle + S = S
  • S + ア = サ
  • サ + ト = サト
  • サト + リ = サトリ
  • Hiragana + Hiragana = Katakana
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Dandelion + Tree = Wish
  • Tree + Wish = Money
  • Money + Star = Fame
  • Plant + Smoke = Incense
  • Incense + Sand = Snake
  • Dictionary + Snake = Anagram
  • Fame + Anagram = Name
  • Name + Japanese = Japanese Name
  • Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru
  • Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

Recipe for Jujutsu Kaisen Block

Satoru Gojo + Katakana = Jujutsu Kaisen

Now that you’ve made your Jujutsu Kaisen block, you can push it further and begin to create other characters in the JJK universe. Don’t hesitate to explore different elements and push the boundaries of your creativity. Good luck!