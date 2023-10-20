How many GB is ‘Spider-Man 2?’

If you’ve been thinking about picking up Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for yourself, you should consider checking exactly how much free space you have on your PS5’s hard drive. Spoiler alert: it’s a large game.

For those who happened to stumble upon this tweet from this Spider-Man fan account, you might have been under the impression that your PlayStation 5 would need close to 100 GB of free space to install Spider-Man 2. As it turns out, that’s a bit of a half-truth.

How much space does ‘Spider-Man 2’ take up?

When it comes to actually installing the game on your console, the final count comes in at 87 GB with the day-one patch installed. Of course, this is subject to change, seeing as how developer Insomniac Games has an update in the works, which will add new features such as New Game Plus.

Screenshot via WGTC

So, where did that 98 GB figure come from? It’s tough to say for certain, but we suspect that anyone looking to install the game would need 98 GB of free space during the installation process, even if the final install size comes in a bit under that. After all, when a game is being downloaded from the PlayStation Network or read from a disc, more often than not, those files are compressed, and need to be decompressed while installing. That decompression process sometimes requires a bit of extra space, even if it’s just temporarily used.

And, if you were hoping to try and install Spider-Man 2 on an external hard drive, think again. Like every other PlayStation 5 game, it must be stored on either the primary SSD the console ships with, or a secondary one that you can install yourself.