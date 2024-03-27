How to make Godzilla in ‘Little Alchemy,’ explained

Little Alchemy is a curious free-to-play puzzle game where you combine elements to create almost anything you wish. Yes, anything, including the atomic giant lizard Godzilla.

Little Alchemy can be played on any web browser. That means you need only a phone or computer connected to the Internet to enjoy the game. The initial setting of Little Alchemy is always the same. You can access the four classic elements: water, earth, air, and fire. By combining two different components, you can create something new. Air and water, for example, will generate rain. Then, you can mix rain with other elements. For instance, rain added to the earth will create a plant.

While the basic concept of Little Alchemy is quite simple, things can get out of hand quickly. Since many possible combinations and results exist, finding the proper steps to create something as unexpected as Godzilla is hard. Fortunately, we’ve already cracked the code and can tell you how to generate your own atomic monster.

The Godzilla recipe in Little Alchemy, step-by-step

To create Godzilla in Little Alchemy, you must have a Dinosaur and a City. These complex elements take a while to make, demanding lots of experimentation. Let’s tackle them one by one.

How do you make a city in Little Alchemy?

There are two main strategies for creating a City in little alchemy. You can either combine two Villages or two Skyscrapers. Villages and Skyscrapers need a House, which you can make with Walls. Walls are made with Bricks, which are a result of the mix of Mud and Fire. Finally, you can get Mud by mixing Water and Earth.

Little Alchemy Village formula

Image via Recloak

Earth + Water = Mud

+ = Mud + Fire = Brick

+ = Brick + Brick = Wall

+ = Wall + Wall = House

+ = House + House = Village

Adding two Houses together will already give you a Village. To get a Skycrapper, mix a House with the Sky. The Sky is made by adding Air to a Cloud. A Cloud is a mix of Air and Steam. Steam, in turn, is the result of Fire and Water.

Little Alchemy Skyscraper formula

Image via Recloak

Earth + Water = Mud

+ = Mud + Fire = Brick

+ = Brick + Brick = Wall

+ = Wall + Wall = House

+ = Fire + Water = Steam

+ = Air + Steam = Cloud

+ = Air + Cloud = Sky

+ = House + Sky = Skyscraper

How do you make a Dinosaur in Little Alchemy?

While you can get to a City by experimenting with Elements on your own, finding the right formula for a Dinosaur is not so easy. That’s because to create a Dinosaur, you’ll need abstract concepts such as Life and Energy, which require a lot of trial and error. Or you can simply follow our instructions.

The first thing you’ll need to create a Dinosaur is Life. To get Life, you must mix Energy into Swamp. Swamp is a combination of Mud and Plant, which you can respectively get by mixing Water with Earth and Rain with Earth. As a quick reminder, Rain is created by adding Air and Water. Energy is quite simple to get, even if not so obvious. To create Energy, you must simply mix Air and Fire.

Little Alchemy Life formula

Image via Recloak

Air + Water = Rain

+ = Earth + Water = Mud

+ = Rain + Earth = Plant

+ = Mud + Plant = Swamp

+ = Air + Fire = Energy

+ = Swamp + Energy = Life

Once you acquire Life, you can set it aside and focus on finding the Time. To get time, we need to follow the logical steps to create an hourglass, mixing Sand and Glass. Glass is a result of Fire applied to Sand, making things easier. As for Sand, you can get it by mixing Stone and Air. Stone results from Lava and Air, while Lava is made by adding Earth and Fire.

Little Alchemy Time formula

Image via Recloak

Earth + Fire = Lava

+ = Lava + Air = Stone

+ = Stone + Air = Sand

+ = Sand + Fire = Glass

+ = Sand + Glass = Time

After you’ve added Life and Time to your arsenal, you are finally ready to create a Dinosaur. First, put Stone and Life together to create Egg. Then, Egg is added to Swamp to give birth to Lizard. Finally, putting Lizard and Time together gives you a Dinosaur.

Little Alchemy Dinosaur formula

Image via Recloak

Stone + Life = Egg

+ = Egg + Swamp = Lizard

+ = Time + Lizard = Dinosaur

Godzilla: King of Little Alchemy?

Image via Recloak

It can be pretty complex to get City and Dinosaur in Little Alchemy. However, once you unlock these two elements, mixing them will give you the King of Monsters. Sadly, there’s no way to make King Kong in Little Academy. That means City will remain intact instead of turning into Pile of Rubble.