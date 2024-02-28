How to make Gojo in ‘Infinite Craft’

With Infinite Craft, players can combine diverse gaming concepts to form novel elements, ranging from fictional characters to abstract ideas.

Recommended Videos

For anime fans, the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen is available to construct. Moreover, the game offers the opportunity to construct the formidable character Satoru Gojo using a precise series of elements. The process of assembling Gojo involves connecting various anime and manga references, ultimately bringing together the Yuji Itadori and Fire blocks. Sure it requires a bit of patience, but it’s worth the effort!

How to make the Gojo block

Image via WGTC/MAPPA

Fire + Water = Steam

Fire + Steam = Engine

Earth + Water = Plant

Engine + Plant = Car

Car + Fire = Crash

Fire + Fire = Volcano

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Volcano = Island

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Island + Island = Continent

Continent + Mountain = Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

Japan + Steam = Anime

Anime + Crash = Death Note

Death Note + Anime = L

Dust + Earth = Dust

Fire + Dust = Ash

Fire + Ash = Pheonix

Water + Plant = Swamp

Fire + Swamp = Dragon

Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang

Dust + Dust = Sand

Fire + Sand = Glass

Glass + Glass = Window

Window + Wind = Curtain

Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny

Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite

Water + Wind = Wave

Plant + Wave = Seaweed

Seaweed + Fire = Sushi

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Water = River

River + Tree = Paper

Paper + Paper = Book

Book + Book = Bookshelf

Bookshelf + Bookshelf = Library

Earth + River = Delta

Book + Delta = Alphabet

Alphabet + Book = Dictionary

Alphabet + Dictionary = Language

Language + Sushi = Japanese

Alphabet + Japanese = Katakana

Language + Language = Translation

Language + Translation = Communication

Communication + Communication = Chat

Chat + Translation = Google Translate

Google Translate + Katakana = Hiragana

L + Hiragana = り

Plant + Steam = Tea

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Earth = Flower

Car + Flower = Carnation

Carnation + Tea = T

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fire + Planet = Sun

Sun + Sun = Sunflower

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal

Smoke Signal + Wind = Message

Message + Message = Letter

Letter + Sunflower = A

Hiragana + A = あ

Island + Water = Ship

Lake + Ship = Pirate

Alphabet + Pirate = R

R + あ = ア

T + ア= タ

T + タ = ト

Swamp + Tree = Mangrove

Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle

Fire + Turtle = Ninja

Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

Dandelion + Plant = Weed

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Water + Wine = Holy Water

Fire + Holy Water = Vampire

Vampire + Weed = Count

Count + Count = Number

Holy Water + Tree = Jesus

Jesus + Tree = Cross

Cross + Number = Roman Numeral

Mountain + Roman Numeral = M

Teenage Mutant Turtle + S = S

S + ア = サ

サ + ト = サト

サト + リ = サトリ

Hiragana + Hiragana = Katakana

Planet + Planet = Star

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Money + Star = Fame

Plant + Smoke = Incense

Incense + Smoke = Prayer

Prayer + Incense = Angel

Angel + Smoke = Devil

Angel + Devil = Human

Human + Library = Student

Incense + Sand = Snake

Dictionary + Snake = Anagram

Fame + Anagram = Name

Name + Japanese = Japanese Name

Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru

Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo

Satoru Gojo + Katakana = Jujutsu Kaisen

Student + Jujutsu Kaisen = Yuji Itadori

Fire + Yuji Itadori = Gojo

With Gojo at your disposal, you can explore numerous Jujutsu Kaisen-related aspects and delve into a broader range of anime-related topics using his abilities. Don’t be deterred by the longer route; experimenting might lead you to discover a quicker method for crafting with Gojo.