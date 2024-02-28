How to make Gojo in ‘Infinite Craft’

With Infinite Craft, players can combine diverse gaming concepts to form novel elements, ranging from fictional characters to abstract ideas.
For anime fans, the beloved Jujutsu Kaisen is available to construct. Moreover, the game offers the opportunity to construct the formidable character Satoru Gojo using a precise series of elements. The process of assembling Gojo involves connecting various anime and manga references, ultimately bringing together the Yuji Itadori and Fire blocks. Sure it requires a bit of patience, but it’s worth the effort!
How to make the Gojo block
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Engine + Plant = Car
- Car + Fire = Crash
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Island + Island = Continent
- Continent + Mountain = Asia
- Asia + Island = Japan
- Japan + Steam = Anime
- Anime + Crash = Death Note
- Death Note + Anime = L
- Dust + Earth = Dust
- Fire + Dust = Ash
- Fire + Ash = Pheonix
- Water + Plant = Swamp
- Fire + Swamp = Dragon
- Dragon + Phoenix = Yin Yang
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Fire + Sand = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Window + Wind = Curtain
- Curtain + Dust = Dust Bunny
- Dust Bunny + Yin Yang = Opposite
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Plant + Wave = Seaweed
- Seaweed + Fire = Sushi
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Water = River
- River + Tree = Paper
- Paper + Paper = Book
- Book + Book = Bookshelf
- Bookshelf + Bookshelf = Library
- Earth + River = Delta
- Book + Delta = Alphabet
- Alphabet + Book = Dictionary
- Alphabet + Dictionary = Language
- Language + Sushi = Japanese
- Alphabet + Japanese = Katakana
- Language + Language = Translation
- Language + Translation = Communication
- Communication + Communication = Chat
- Chat + Translation = Google Translate
- Google Translate + Katakana = Hiragana
- L + Hiragana = り
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Earth = Flower
- Car + Flower = Carnation
- Carnation + Tea = T
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Fire + Planet = Sun
- Sun + Sun = Sunflower
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Sunflower = Smoke Signal
- Smoke Signal + Wind = Message
- Message + Message = Letter
- Letter + Sunflower = A
- Hiragana + A = あ
- Island + Water = Ship
- Lake + Ship = Pirate
- Alphabet + Pirate = R
- R + あ = ア
- T + ア= タ
- T + タ = ト
- Swamp + Tree = Mangrove
- Mangrove + Volcano = Turtle
- Fire + Turtle = Ninja
- Ninja + Turtle = Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
- Dandelion + Plant = Weed
- Dandelion + Water = Wine
- Water + Wine = Holy Water
- Fire + Holy Water = Vampire
- Vampire + Weed = Count
- Count + Count = Number
- Holy Water + Tree = Jesus
- Jesus + Tree = Cross
- Cross + Number = Roman Numeral
- Mountain + Roman Numeral = M
- Teenage Mutant Turtle + S = S
- S + ア = サ
- サ + ト = サト
- サト + リ = サトリ
- Hiragana + Hiragana = Katakana
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Dandelion + Tree = Wish
- Tree + Wish = Money
- Money + Star = Fame
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Incense + Smoke = Prayer
- Prayer + Incense = Angel
- Angel + Smoke = Devil
- Angel + Devil = Human
- Human + Library = Student
- Incense + Sand = Snake
- Dictionary + Snake = Anagram
- Fame + Anagram = Name
- Name + Japanese = Japanese Name
- Japanese Name + サトリ = Satoru
- Satoru + Anime = Satoru Gojo
- Satoru Gojo + Katakana = Jujutsu Kaisen
- Student + Jujutsu Kaisen = Yuji Itadori
- Fire + Yuji Itadori = Gojo
With Gojo at your disposal, you can explore numerous Jujutsu Kaisen-related aspects and delve into a broader range of anime-related topics using his abilities. Don’t be deterred by the longer route; experimenting might lead you to discover a quicker method for crafting with Gojo.