Injustice 3 Speculation Builds After Movie Announcement

Yesterday we learned that Warner Bros. is working on an Injustice movie, bringing the dark alternate DC timeline familiar to gamers into animation. The titular fighting series is set in a parallel world where Superman went rogue after Lois Lane’s death and instituted a totalitarian state, with Batman leading the resistance against his regime. So far, there’ve been two Injustice games developed by NetherRealm and a spinoff comic exploring other parts of the universe – all of which are worth checking out.

The games are notable for their excellent storytelling and their popularity clearly indicates that there’s an audience out there to hear more of the tale. But the announcement has also gotten fans hyped for the possible impending unveiling of Injustice 3, and here’s a snapshot of what’s happening online:

For the last decade, NetherRealm Studios have alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice titles, releasing a game in each series roughly every two years. Mortal Kombat 11 came out in 2019, so theoretically, we’re now overdue a fresh clash of the superheroes. The intensive post-release support for MK 11 may have slowed things down a little, though, not to mention COVID-19 affecting game development around the world.

My bet is that a proper reveal is indeed coming soon and I’m praying that this is going to be a PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X title that can really utilize the power of the current generation of consoles. Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 are already great-looking games, but NetherRealm has been pushing the boundaries of graphics in the genre for years and hasn’t disappointed yet.

If I had to guess, we’ll probably see Injustice 3 during this year’s digital E3 conference, which takes place in under a month from now and runs from June 12th – 15th. And after what happened with Brainiac in Injustice 2, I can’t wait to see what they’re cooking up next.

