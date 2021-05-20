Injustice 3 Speculation Builds After Movie Announcement

Yesterday we learned that Warner Bros. is working on an Injustice movie, bringing the dark alternate DC timeline familiar to gamers into animation. The titular fighting series is set in a parallel world where Superman went rogue after Lois Lane’s death and instituted a totalitarian state, with Batman leading the resistance against his regime. So far, there’ve been two Injustice games developed by NetherRealm and a spinoff comic exploring other parts of the universe – all of which are worth checking out.

The games are notable for their excellent storytelling and their popularity clearly indicates that there’s an audience out there to hear more of the tale. But the announcement has also gotten fans hyped for the possible impending unveiling of Injustice 3, and here’s a snapshot of what’s happening online:

Ok if that’s not an indication he’s making injustice 3 I literally don’t know what is — Raees Ahmad (@RA786124) May 20, 2021

WE WANT INJUSTICE 3 NOT A MOVIE ADAPTATION OF A GAME WE ALREADY PLAYED SMH https://t.co/b5jfYYWd9D — Coby — YouTuber and Tik Toker (@slcmof) May 20, 2021

I agree, I’m really excited for this movie but I am really hoping we still get Injustice 3 (the game) I really think it deserves a final installment especially after the cliffhanger(s) at the end of Injustice 2 — MΩnke Man YacksΩn #RestoretheSnyderVerse (@nichaelyackson) May 20, 2021

Injustice 3 Baybeh, let's goooooooo… — A living, breathing, statistical impossibility! (@Charlen_92) May 20, 2021

SO ED PLEASE JUST CONFIRM IT ALREADY INJUSTICE 3 — Hasson (@Hussein26358463) May 20, 2021

In E3 show injustice 3 ok thanks — TAMH 🇰🇼❤️ (@TAMH72271446) May 20, 2021

Injustice 3 confirmed — Ꭰօղ ↻ąքքմççìղօ お波 (@YakuzapresLi) May 20, 2021

They're only doing this to Hype up the Announcement of Injustice 3 — Geo Soul (@JarrettDandrid2) May 20, 2021

Don’t want a movie. I just want Injustice 3 😩 — Lady Danacorn💕 (@Sweeetdanish) May 20, 2021

Ed I need Injustice 3 in my life immediately. Please make it happen. — Jaxon 🥀 (@xctionjaxon) May 20, 2021

For the last decade, NetherRealm Studios have alternated between Mortal Kombat and Injustice titles, releasing a game in each series roughly every two years. Mortal Kombat 11 came out in 2019, so theoretically, we’re now overdue a fresh clash of the superheroes. The intensive post-release support for MK 11 may have slowed things down a little, though, not to mention COVID-19 affecting game development around the world.

My bet is that a proper reveal is indeed coming soon and I’m praying that this is going to be a PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X title that can really utilize the power of the current generation of consoles. Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 are already great-looking games, but NetherRealm has been pushing the boundaries of graphics in the genre for years and hasn’t disappointed yet.

If I had to guess, we’ll probably see Injustice 3 during this year’s digital E3 conference, which takes place in under a month from now and runs from June 12th – 15th. And after what happened with Brainiac in Injustice 2, I can’t wait to see what they’re cooking up next.