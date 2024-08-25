Is ‘Black Myth: Wukong’ on Nintendo Switch?

Black Myth: Wukong finally hit stores on Aug. 19, 2024 and it’s all the gaming community can talk about since. Described as an RPG in the style of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, Black Myth: Wukong is the first AAA game developed in China and is available on several gaming consoles.

The game is inspired by the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West which follows Sun Wukong, also known as the Monkey King. Journey to the West, considered one of the Four Classic Novels in Chinese literature, has influenced countless works throughout history, including the character Sun Goku from Dragon Ball. In Black Myth: Wukong, you play as an anthropomorphic monkey referred to as “The Destined One” in order to retrieve the six Relics of Sun Wukong and revive the Monkey King once more.

Reviews have been mostly positive, despite calls to boycott the game over alleged crude and misogynistic behavior from the team behind the game. You can read about the Game Science controversy as well as check out this article from IGN documenting alleged remarks made by the studio’s co-founder and internal team members.

If you’re still curious about the game and want to know what systems it’s running on, then you are in luck!

Where can you play Black Myth: Wukong?

Black Myth: Wukong is currently available on PS5 and PC. The team is working on making the game playable on Xbox but sadly, it’s not available on Nintendo Switch. The game has received praise for its graphics but the Switch isn’t exactly known for being able to run high-performance games. It’s unlikely Black Myth: Wukong will ever be released on the console.

A successor to the Switch is reportedly on the way, hopefully with the capacity to run games like Black Myth: Wukong. In the meantime, you can play plenty of games on the Switch or you can try out Black Myth: Wukong on other consoles.

