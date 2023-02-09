Hogwarts Legacy might already be one of the most controversial games in history, but strangely enough, it’s being spared a fate that many other contentious titles have had to deal with in their own time.

The new role-playing game set in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world has managed to stir up quite the drama on social media for no other reason than being a product that the Harry Potter creator could profit from, which doesn’t exactly sit well with a lot of people considering her insensitive and erroneous comments about the transgender community.

You’d think that for a controversy of this magnitude, Hogwarts Legacy would be review-bombed to Limbo and back. After all, lots of other games have suffered this fate for less, so it makes sense for the Avalanche title to receive the same treatment, right?

As you can see above, some are even warning their fellow Potterheads about spoilers, but upon further investigation, there doesn’t seem to be a coordinated review bombing taking place anywhere, least of all on Metacritic.

In fact, Hogwarts Legacy‘s user score on PlayStation 5 sits at nine out of 10, indicating “universal acclaim.” Out of more than five hundred reviews, less than fifty are negative, and most of those include valid arguments for why the game is below mediocre.

Considering the fact that review bombing has turned into something of a standard practice for cinemagoers and gamers whenever there’s the slightest bit of controversy, it’s actually surprising to see Hogwarts Legacy thriving out of the toxic publicity that currently follows it around like a shadow.

Then again, this could be ride-or-die Potterheads deliberately giving the game a high score just to spite the detractors, a strategy that has been taking a life of its own over the past couple of days.