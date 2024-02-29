Is there a ‘Courage The Cowardly Dog’ game in 2024?

Courage the Cowardly Dog is one of the coolest cartoon shows to come out of the early 2000s. A cartoon with horror elements about a pink dog who’s a scaredy cat? That’s art, baby.

Truth be told, I found Courage the Cowardly Dog a bit too scary as a child. Some of the show’s creepier elements, like the Bugle Monster/CGI Fetus-thing, haunted my childhood nightmares. Like many people from my generation, I love me some nostalgia but I have yet to revisit Courage the Cowardly Dog because much like the main character, I’m scared.

Maybe because of that trait, I vibe with Courage and I love when he finally gets a win. I’m not the only one who appreciates the little dog; Courage has gone viral several times over the years and now, what appears to be footage of a Courage the Cowardly Dog video game, is trending. Is it real?

Is the Courage the Cowardly Dog game real?

Shockingly, there is no official Courage the Cowardly Dog game (though characters from the show do appear in various Cartoon Network games). The latest footage going around is actually from a fanmade Courage game – leave it to fans to find a way to fill the void!

There aren’t many details out yet about the fanmade game but it does remind me of something you’d see in a Creepypasta or that one Spongebob horror game that made the rounds a few years back. There really does seem to be a market for spooky games featuring beloved cartoon characters. Given how many TV shows have become video games over the years — and vice versa — it was really only a matter of time before an official or unofficial version came about.