Apex Legends Might Be Getting A Next-Gen Port

Apex Legends fans are undoubtedly disappointed after news broke that the much-awaited Season 5 has suffered a delay. We’ll have to wait a little over a week to see whether Loba really will join the fight, but it turns out that players may have a lot more to look forward to in Apex Legends‘ future than just a new season’s worth of content. And that’s because the beloved shooter game might also be getting a next generation port.

Developer Respawn Entertainment recently posted a job opening for Senior Rendering Engineers. Specifically, they’re looking for engineers who can “push next-gen platforms and the PC to their limits,” and who keep up with “the latest rendering techniques and research papers.”

The listing also mentions that Respawn are looking for “shader enthusiasts.” This particular phrase could suggest that Apex is making the leap towards more graphically advanced platforms, like the next generation of gaming consoles. Of course, the title should have no problem working on these upcoming consoles anyways, as they’re supposedly backwards compatible.

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even so, Respawn may want to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X’s new hardware to keep Apex graphics looking as up to date as possible. After all, there’ll no doubt be a handful of games that are preparing to make the leap to next-gen by the time the new consoles come out.

Of course, this is all speculation for now, as Respawn hasn’t officially announced a next-gen port for Apex Legends. But hopefully, this job listing signals the developers’ desire to bring their game to welcome the release of new consoles with fresh graphics.

Tell us, though, do you think Apex Legends will get a next-gen port? Let us know in the comments section below.