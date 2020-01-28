Konami Says They’re Listening To Fans About The Future Of Silent Hill

Konami has finally seen fit to acknowledge the huge demand for a new Silent Hill game in light of recent leaks.

AestheticGamer, who has shared numerous accurate leaks in the past, uploaded a now widely circulated post on Twitter last week loaded with details for a number of unannounced projects. One of these involved details about Capcom’s troubled development of Resident Evil 8 (you can read all about that over here) while another concerned Konami’s own acclaimed survival horror franchise. The publisher, they say, has reportedly been accepting pitches and ideas from external studios for some time now, one for a soft reboot of the series à la Capcom’s Resident Evil 7 and another for an episodic-like title akin to that of Telltale’s works and Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn.

A fate far and away more desirable than that of being turned into a Pachinko machine, no doubt, but AestheticGamer’s unverified claims, no matter their believability, remain just that. Konami, however, has seemingly taken note of the renewed interest in Silent Hill and dispatched a statement confirming, at the very least, that the series isn’t dead just yet.

In a statement provided to Eurogamer, a Konami spokesperson told the site: “We cannot share anything at this point, but we are listening to customer feedback and considering ways to provide the next title.”

A painfully brief update, then, and worse – the wording seemingly implies that active development on a new Silent Hill installment has yet to even begin. There is, of course, every chance that the publisher is simply employing misdirection tactics in the run-up to a surprise announcement later this year, though, at this stage, that seems more like wishful thinking. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see what developments unfold over the next few months. Watch this space.