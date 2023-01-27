Latest Fantasy News: ‘Harry Potter’ fans don’t know how to spell ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ as Netflix’s silence on Percy Hynes White prompts backlash

Even the most powerful people are no longer safe, once their misdeeds catch up to them.

Hollywood, and high-profile businesses around the world, are no longer tolerating criminal, abusive, or otherwise abhorrent behavior, which is leading to an uptick in bad people losing their jobs. Adult Swim was quick and decisive in cutting ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, but Netflix has been far less proactive in dealing with the fallout surrounding Percy Hynes White. This has subscribers up in arms, as they wonder after the streamer’s silence on the matter.

Netflix has been in hot water for months now, thanks to a series of controversial decisions on the streamer’s part. Its choice to cancel a slew of hugely-popular fantasy series isn’t helping its quickly-diminishing popularity, as yet more details about its impact on Warrior Nun emerge. At least it has Millie Bobby Brown, and her teasing hints toward some of the streamer’s most popular properties to lean back on.

J.K. Rowling can add herself to the ranks of boycotted creatives, thanks to her history as a TERF, which has impacted every property attached to her. The most recent Hogwarts Legacy dialogue has nothing to do with Rowling’s controversial nature, however, and has far more to do with the Harry Potter fandom’s inability to spell the game’s title.

Harry Potter fans apparently forgot how to spell Hogwarts

Image via Avalanche Software

Hype around Hogwarts Legacy is taking off online, but not under any search terms most people would examine. That’s because most discussions, on Twitter at least, are taking place under the #HogwartLegacy tag, which leaves out a very necessary “s.” Apparently wizarding schools don’t put much of an emphasis on spelling.

Netflix was behind the shorter than expected second season of Warrior Nun

via Netflix

Netflix is already in hot water, thanks to its premature cancellation of a slew of shows, including the hugely popular Warrior Nun. Now, news that the platform was behind a shorter second season is reigniting ire. The first season of the show ran for 10 episodes, before getting cut down to eight for season two, and fans are exasperated — but not necessarily surprised — to learn it was a decision made by the Netflix higher ups, rather than the team behind the show.

Wednesday fans are growing impatient for a response to Percy Hynes White

Photo via Neflix

Adult Swim’s quick response to abuse and harassment claims against Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has all eyes on Netflix. The platform has yet to respond to allegations against Wednesday star Percy Hynes White, and fans are getting impatient. The actor faces accusations of sexual assault, but his role in Wednesday appears to be safe—for now, at least.

Millie Bobby Brown teases her fans with a potential Wednesday cameo

Image via Netflix

A far less controversial face could be joining the cast of Wednesday season two, following a teasing Instagram post from Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things actress stirred her fans into a frenzy on Wednesday, after posting a cryptic image to her page, and sparked immediate theories about her involvement in the Netflix series. There’s no real confirmation yet, but many fans are already attached to the idea of a Brown cameo in season two.