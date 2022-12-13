Latest Gaming News: Mr. Beast brings $1 million to ‘Fortnite’ and fans are clamoring for ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’

In today’s gaming news, a listing for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PlayStation Store has fans convinced that news regarding the release date of the game will be coming soon, popular YouTuber Mr. Beast is coming to Fortnite with a major truckload of prize money, and Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting its last update only six months after the game launched on the Nintendo Switch.

Read all about this and more in today’s gaming news roundup.

News regarding Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might be coming soon

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 available to wishlist on UK PSN https://t.co/n0uiZ71SVl



A trailer for the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled for December 13th pic.twitter.com/qfZy6ImnBg — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 12, 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has appeared on the PlayStation Store, which has led fans to believe that a new trailer or release date information will be released soon. The wishlist page for the game appeared on the UK PlayStation Store before it was taken down after fans brought it to Twitter’s attention, but you can still see what the listing looked like from the tweet above.

People are refusing to believe that it was a coincidence that the page went up right before Sony is set to debut a trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to the 2018 animated film. Of course, the original film introduced the Spider-Verse, a multiverse full of Spider-Man-related characters, so fans of the PlayStation games are hoping that the Insomniac Games version of Spider-Man appears in the upcoming film as well. They are also hoping that an announcement for the game coincides with the film’s trailer, but that seems unlikely.

Mr. Beast joins Fortnite and he’s bringing $1 million with him

Earlier this month it was announced in their new season trailer that Mr. Beast, along with Deku, the Hulk, and Geralt of Rivia, would be coming to Fortnite as playable skins. We now know that starting Dec. 14, 2022, Mr. Beast will be available to purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

In addition to his skin, “MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge” will be going live today, and the player who scores the most in this new mode will be winning $1 million USD in prize money. Although you will only be able to practice until the real challenge begins on Dec. 17, 2022. You can find out more about the new mode here.

Mario Strikers: Battle League is receiving its final free update

Some familiar faces are returning to the pitch…



The final free update for #MarioStrikers Battle League Football arrives this Wednesday 14/12! pic.twitter.com/SvXPZ4qSyf — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) December 12, 2022

The Nintendo Switch Mario sports spin-off game, Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting its final free update according to the Nintendo UK Twitter account. What is interesting is that the Nintendo of America Twitter account tweeted something similar, without making reference to it being the final update. The game was released in June earlier this year and received mixed reviews with a Metacritic score of 73.

The update will be bringing two new players to the game with both Bowser Jr. and Birdo joining the lineup. The update will also bring with it a new gear set as well as a new stadium. It is unclear whether or not the final free update will be the last update for the game or if they will announce paid DLC characters. It is also unclear whether or not this being the final free update has to do with The World Cup coming to an end, or due to poor sales for the game.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters could be coming to consoles soon

It looks like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are coming to Switch and PS4 per the ESRB.



ESRB added Switch and PS4 to the Final Fantasy I-VI listings. pic.twitter.com/nSkhSXQ8GN — Stealth (@Stealth40k) December 12, 2022

Final Fantasy fans, get ready to purchase your favorite entries in the franchise one more time, as it seems like the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC. The games thought to be coming to the platform are the Pixel Remasters of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

It seems like the games will be coming to those platforms because they were recently listed on the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) before being removed from the website. But you can see how the website looked in the tweet above. The titles were previously only available on Steam and mobile platforms when they were announced last year. It was assumed that the titles would also come to other platforms but that they would be announced by Square Enix at a later date. It looks like that time has come as Square Enix will be hosting a live stream event for the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series, so fans probably won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the games.

Microsoft was offering Sony Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus

Image via Infinity Ward

The latest news in regards to Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is here, with Phil Spencer saying that Microsoft offered Sony 10 years of Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus as a way to quell their concerns. We reported on the 10-year deal in one of our previous gaming news roundups, and the PlayStation Plus addition was likely offered so that Sony would not be bothered by Microsoft offering the games on their Game Pass service.

This was revealed in a report by Bloomberg via a source who is reportedly close to the negotiations. Sony likely rebuffed their offer because they do not want Call of Duty and all the other franchises under Activision Blizzard’s umbrella to go on Game Pass or more importantly become Xbox exclusive. We will update you when we have more details regarding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Black Christmas might be getting a video game adaptation

The cult horror classic Black Christmas looks to be getting a video game adaptation. The writer of the original 1974 film, Roy Moore, passed away and his brother managed to secure the rights to the film. His brother, Taylor Moore, happens to work in game development himself, and has worked on a number of games.

Moore took to Reddit to ask gamers what they might like to see in a Black Christmas game and fans do not seem to want it to go the route of Friday the 13th: The Game, Evil Dead: The Game, or Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. You can read more about the types of games that fans want to see Black Christmas adapted here.

Come back tomorrow for our next roundup and the latest in gaming news.