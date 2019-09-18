New Pokémon Sword And Shield Trailer Confirms Leaked Starter Evolutions

Today’s Pokémon Sword and Shield announcement might have been a short and sweet affair, but in revealing new Galar region native Sirfetch’d, Game Freak has inadvertently confirmed a huge number of leaks. For the unaware, a post created by an anonymous 4Chan user back in May claimed to have inside knowledge of the Switch exclusives. At the time, little more than the pair’s names and three starter Pokémon had been officially confirmed by The Pokémon Company, leading many to pass off the ‘supposed’ leak as little more than a hoax.

Since then, of course, Pokéfans have been privy to a wealth of new details describing the various new ‘Mons and innovative features on course to arrive in November. Dynamax, Gigantamax, Galarian forms, the punkish Team Yell: more or less everything we now know to be confirmed for Sword and Shield was first described by the unknown 4Chan source. Up until now, we’ve been hesitant to label those remaining leaks as confirmed, but the correct prediction of Farfetch’d’s evolution is, by now, all the proof we need.

So, what’s left to be revealed that fans don’t already know? Quite a lot, actually. Here are some of the highlights:

The third legendary Pokémon is named Eternatus and considered evil.

Water starter Sobble’s two evolutions are Sizzile and Intelleon, a chameleon with a spy theme.

Fire starter Scorbunny evolves into Raboot and a third, unnamed, final form with a humanoid appearance.

Grass starter Grookey’s final evolution is a giant gorilla that beats a pair of drums to attack.

Meowth will have a Galarian form that looks like a “spiky ball of fur”.

Two chipmunk Pokémon, Skwovet and Greedunt, will hide in trees and attack the player when disturbed.

Further tidbits relating to narrative are also present, though, for the sake of avoiding spoilers, we’ve refrained from mentioning any here. Those not concerned with knowing such secrets ahead of time can inspect the original 4Chan leak above. Enjoy!

Pokémon Sword and Shield are out November 15th for Nintendo Switch.