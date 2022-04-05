The popular manga and anime series Made in Abyss is getting its own video game and it will be hitting stores later this year. First announced back in May of 2021, the game finally has a trailer that has been released by Spike Chunsoft’s YouTube channel.

Developed by Spike Chunsoft, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2022.

Based on Akihito Tsukushi’s manga series, the game will see players embarking on an adventure in the Abyss relieving the story that was told in the anime, as well as experiencing a new story exclusive to the game.

“The story begins with Riko and Reg’s meeting in the first episode of season one. This marks the start of their great adventure, and together they travel to Seeker Camp in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the awesome power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the astonishing, legendary entities known as primeval creatures. Prepare to glimpse the world of Riko and her friends.” The next part of the story begins many days after Riko and Reg take off for the Abyss — “the world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm” where many adventures are “born…and disappear.” This chapter of the 3D Action RPG will tell the story of a nameless Cave Rider as well as of those clueless folks who are enticed by the Abyss’ mystical power and end up aiming for the “bottom of the netherworld.”

Fans of the Made in Abyss anime will be pleased to hear that the voicing talent from the show has returned to lend their skills for all the events that will unfold in the course of the game.

While there is no exact release date for the game yet, fans should know that it will be launched both digitally and physically later this year.