Magic: The Gathering Confirms Double Masters Error And Fans Are Outraged

Wizards of the Coast has once again found itself on the receiving end of some harsh criticism from Magic: The Gathering fans and yes, this particular controversy has to do with Double Masters.

The set, due out next month, is the latest in a long line of popular Masters expansions that often contain a large number of reprints for popular and expensive cards on the secondary market. With the likes of Karn Liberated, Jace, the Mind Sculptor, Doubling Season and more already confirmed to be appearing in packs, that trend is guaranteed to continue, though those that intend to crack packs on release day can expect to pay a pretty penny to do so.

Due to the nature of Double Masters – every pack contains double rares and/or Mythic Rares – Wizards has set individual booster prices much higher than usual, with those found in premium VIP Editions labelled at $90 a pop. It goes without saying, then, that for that sort of price, you’ll want to know exactly what’s included in the box.

Unfortunately for Wizards, a now rectified description error in the product’s original listing has led to a huge backlash from consumers on social media, many of which have accused the company of deliberately misleading advertising. The full statement reads as follows:

(2/2) While they are marked as rare or mythic rare in their borderless treatment, eight of the cards are popular, powerful cards found at other rarities in the set. These include: Expedition Map

Urza's Mine, Tower, Power Plant

More to come as previewed — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) July 20, 2020

Magic: The Gathering Reveals More Highly Requested Reprints For Double Masters 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

An avoidable mishap, then, and one that will surely reignite the debate over the rising price of entry to play Magic: The Gathering.

Have you already pre-ordered the VIP Edition of Double Masters, though? If so, let us know in the comments below whether you’ll be keeping your order or cancelling it ASAP.