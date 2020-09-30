Magic: The Gathering Reveals Two New Cards For The Walking Dead Crossover

Following on from the appearance of Godzilla in Magic: The Gathering‘s Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths expansion earlier this year, Wizards of the Coast has recently unveiled the next crossover product that fans of the collectible card game will soon be able to get their hands on. To commemorate The Walking Dead‘s upcoming finale, US TV network AMC has teamed up with Magic‘s creator to produce several limited edition cards featuring characters from the show.

While we’ve yet to learn how many of these will be available in the exclusive collection, Wizards’ announcement was accompanied by two reveals, Negan, the Cold Blooded and Michonne, Ruthless Survivor. Those are joined today with another pair, this time in the form of Glenn, the Voice of Calm and, somewhat less excitingly, a generic zombie Token Creature adorned with illustrations inspired by a particularly memorable scene from the show’s second season.

Check them out for yourself via the gallery below:

Besides the incredible art, what stands out most about Glenn is the use of Magic‘s Skulk keyword. While the mechanic – which prevents opposing creatures with higher power from blocking attacks – certainly isn’t new (it was originally introduced with 2016’s Shadows over Innistrad), Wizards has been reserved with its use in subsequent sets, believing it to be somewhat difficult to balance.

Under ordinary circumstances, of course, the abilities printed on a promotional card would matter little, but in The Walking Dead‘s case, every card included will be legal to use in several formats, including Vintage, Legacy and Commander. The move has proven to be somewhat contentious with players, however, and we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see a U-turn on the matter.

Pre-orders for Magic: The Gathering‘s Secret Lair X The Walking Dead go live this Sunday, October 4th, for $49.99/£49.99/€54.99 and will remain open for one week.