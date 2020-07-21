Magic: The Gathering Reveals Double Masters VIP Edition Exclusive Cards

Magic: The Gathering‘s next major set release to follow Jumpstart is just a few weeks away from launch, meaning card preview season is in full swing.

While there remains a large number of cards still to be revealed, a number of popular Planeswalkers, artefacts and the so-called Urzatron lands trifecta have already been confirmed, ensuring that players have something to chase when opening packs next month. As part of its continued effort to capitalize on the popularity of Collector’s Boxes first introduced with last year’s Throne of Eldraine, Wizards of the Coast is attempting something similar with the non-Standard Double Masters in the form of a VIP Edition.

Boasting a whopping $90 RRP (expect that figure to rise even higher at independent retailers and the secondary market) per 33-card booster, these premium-priced packs contain full-art basic lands as well as tokens and borderless creature spells not obtainable anywhere else. See below for a preview of some the cards in question as well as a breakdown of everything you’ll find inside the wrapper.

Double Masters VIP Edition Contents

2 foil borderless cards (only found in VIP edition)

2 foil rares/mythic rares

8 foil uncommons

9 foil commons

10 full-art basic lands (only found in VIP edition, 2 of each basic)

2 foil full-art basic lands (only found in VIP edition, 2 randomly selected from among the 10 options)

2 foil tokens (only found in VIP edition, token on both sides)

Whether or not all of the above is worth the asking price will depend heavily on whether you consider yourself a collector or reseller, though as clarified by Wizards earlier, the biggest attraction (i.e. foil borderless cards) can still be found in standard packs in their non-foil variants, so do what you will with that knowledge.

Double Masters releases August 7th for tabletop Magic: The Gathering and one day earlier for MTG Online.