The summer months are shaping up to be jam-packed with content for Magic: The Gathering fans.

Alongside a sequel to 2019’s mega-popular Modern Horizons, Wizards of the Coast is aiming to shake up the card game’s Standard format with its first-ever major crossover expansion. As the name suggests, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is a set themed around the classic tabletop RPG, replacing the annual ‘Core Set,’ which are often looked upon as some of the weakest additions to each yearly rotation. Whether this initiative will prove to be a turn for the books remains to be seen, of course, but early previews certainly have players eager to see more.

While spoiler season has yet to officially kick off, WotC has revealed a number of cards ahead of schedule, this time in the form of brand new Planeswalker Lolth, Spider Queen and Bruenor Battlehammer. Check them out for yourself in the gallery below:

Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Dungeons & Dragons Legendary Creature Cards

As is typical for red creatures, Bruenor boasts synergistic qualities with weapons and equipment, being able to buff the attack of allies when one is equipped. Likewise, his passive ability, which waives a player’s first equip cost once per turn, demands that he be removed from play as soon as possible.

Lolth, on the other hand, is a black Planeswalker that will no doubt find its way into most decks due to its versatile nature. As well as a passive which grants her loyalty whenever a friendly creature is destroyed, the human/arachnid hybrid can summon swarms of spiders with reach and menace, as well as serve as a drawing engine at the cost of life.

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is scheduled to release in both digital and physical formats of Magic: The Gathering this July. For a sneak peek of some more cards, see here.