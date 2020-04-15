The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have put the brakes on a proper tabletop release for Magic: The Gathering‘s latest expansion, but all is not lost. Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths‘ April 16th launch is still going ahead for digital formats such as MTG Arena, and while a full rollout for paper isn’t scheduled to arrive until May 15th due to manufacturing delays, Wizards of the Coast has still managed to deliver something to local game stores.

It goes without saying, of course, that this particular prerelease event – where attendees would usually partake in sealed events with their newly-acquired cards in-store – won’t be going ahead as usual due to existing government regulations, though it’ll still be worth making the trip (assuming circumstances allow) later this week. Those stores that are part of the Wizards Play Network (WPN) will be allowed to sell prerelease Ikoria packs for customers to buy and take home to play with.

Check them out via the gallery below:

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Ikoria: Lair Of Behemoths Prerelease Packs 1 of 3

Included in each bundle will be six Ikoria boosters, one spindown life counter and a random promo holofoil of rare or higher rarity.

Not exactly the new set launch that Wizards had perhaps planned for one of the most anticipated Standard releases in a long time, then, though it’s certainly a welcome compromise. As for those players with a greater interest in Commander and Brawl, stock of new pre-constructed decks for the formats will arrive on time later this week, though the company warns that availability will be lower than usual and vary wildly by region.

For everything else you need to know about Magic: The Gathering‘s monster-filled new set ahead of tomorrow’s launch – including new keywords and cards – hit the respective links to learn more.